Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:36
Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision.

Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision

In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy.

She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut.

In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it.

Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market.

Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or a 50 bps cut. U.S. President Donald Trump has also urged Powell to make a larger cut than he plans to do at today’s meeting.

What To Expect From The Meeting

Market expert Scott Melker predicts that the FOMC is likely to make a “hawkish” 25 bps Fed rate cut. Meanwhile, he added that Powell’s speech will focus on data dependency and lack of commitment to further cuts.

The Bitcoin price is currently trading sideways ahead of the rate cut decision. Ethereum and other altcoins are also trading flat as the market awaits Powell’s speech on future guidance on the Fed’s stance.

Crypto analyst Kevin Capital had noted that the market has already priced in the rate cut ahead of the FOMC. However, Powell’s speech is what has yet to be priced in, and the market could rally if the Fed Chair indicates that they are open to further rate cuts by year-end.

Source: https://coingape.com/franklin-templeton-ceo-dismisses-50bps-rate-cut-ahead-fomc/

