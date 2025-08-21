Franklin Templeton CEO, Who Manages $1.5 Trillion, Reveals His Best Cryptocurrency Investment! “Not Bitcoin (BTC)!”

As interest in Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies continues to grow rapidly, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson made important statements about crypto investments.

Speaking at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Franklin Templeton CEO said the best crypto investment won’t be in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but in the underlying infrastructure.

The famous CEO stated that Bitcoin serves as a financial safe haven, but the real innovation is not in the crypto assets themselves, but in the underlying infrastructure that supports them.

According to Johnson, blockchain technology brings many innovations, and the real transformation will occur in the infrastructure that powers these assets rather than the cryptocurrencies themselves.

Describing Bitcoin as a “fear coin,” Johnson argued that BTC is one of the biggest distractions to the blockchain transformation.

Johnson noted that he envisions mutual funds and ETFs will eventually operate on blockchains, but regulatory risk remains a significant hurdle.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!