Franklin Templeton’s $1.6T XRP Power Play On Ice: Why?

Since February, XRP supporters have been looking forward to Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF getting approved no later than mid September. However, that’s not the case, the latest court filings suggest. Indeed, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) explains the need for a longer time for proper evaluation of this Ripple-based Spot ETF product. $1.6 Trillion Asset Manager Dips Toes Into XRP This aligns with the SEC’s broader behavior pattern this year, as most altcoin-based ETF items are getting postponed to October - November, 2025. Adding another 60 days for evaluation, this gives November 14, 2025 as the

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.