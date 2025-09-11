Free Childcare For All In New Mexico: Savings, Strains, And Takeaways

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:51
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05209-0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1297+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324+8.11%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003637+3.79%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011755-2.13%

On November 1, 2025, New Mexico will become the first state in the nation to guarantee universal free childcare.

getty

On November 1, 2025, New Mexico will become the first state in the nation to guarantee universal free childcare.

The announcement from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham landed with both excitement and skepticism. For families, the prospect of saving an estimated $12,000 per child per year feels life-changing. For policymakers, it raises questions about funding, workforce shortages, and whether other states can follow a similar path.

The state’s plan eliminates co-pays and removes income thresholds, making childcare free for all families. It builds on the Land Grant Permanent Fund, a constitutional amendment approved in 2022 that dedicates ongoing revenue to early childhood education. That funding stream is unique, and it has allowed New Mexico to move faster than most states. But execution is the true test.

According to the New Mexico fact sheet, nearly 137,500 children under five, and 60% of them with all available parents in the workforce, the demand is immense.

Why Childcare Affordability Is a Breaking Point

Also stated in the New Mexico fact sheet, childcare costs have outpaced inflation, leaving parents with impossible trade-offs. Nationally, the average price reached $13,128 in 2024.

In New Mexico, families pay about $13,521 for center-based infant care and $11,564 for home-based. That translates into 14% of a married couple’s income, and a crushing 44% of a single parent’s.

Mary Ignatius, Executive Director of Parent Voices CA, stated that families in her network earn modest wages that barely cover essential expenses. “At $20 an hour, they’re making close to $41,000 a year before taxes. Without childcare assistance, more than half of their paycheck could go to paying for one infant,” she explained. She added that eliminating fees allows families to pay off debt, improve housing stability, and even build savings. “Knowing you can drop your child off at a program they love, where providers are paid thriving wages and benefits, is transformative for kids, parents, the workforce, and society.”

It’s not just low-income families who feel the pinch. Dr. Noa Gafni of Columbia University emphasized that middle-class families often see post-tax childcare costs cancel out an entire income. “Childcare is so expensive that it leads to complex decisions on how much, and often, whether to work,” she said. “Universal childcare is not a silver bullet, but it’s a fantastic step if we want to encourage women’s labor force participation.”

Building Supply, Not Just Access to Childcare

As of 2024, New Mexico had 768 licensed childcare centers and 265 licensed home providers. That number has grown since 2023, but it still falls far short of meeting demand. Only 31% of children under five are served by existing federal and state programs.

getty

The question is whether families will actually find a slot. As of 2024, New Mexico had 768 licensed childcare centers and 265 licensed home providers. That number has grown since 2023, but it still falls far short of meeting demand. Only 31% of children under five are served by existing federal and state programs.

Anne Hedgepeth, Senior Vice President of Policy & Research at Child Care Aware of America, praised New Mexico’s comprehensive strategy. “They are planning on improving many other aspects of the childcare system, from building supply and improving recruitment, to increasing provider wages and ensuring reimbursement rates rise to reflect the true cost of care,” she said. Hedgepeth warned that as more families seek childcare, states must watch carefully to ensure supply keeps up. “Further increases in funding will be critically important to sustain these programs. We will need to pay close attention to supply and demand, particularly if families continue to struggle to find care in spite of it being more affordable.”

Yvette Sanchez Fuentes, Vice President of National Policy at Start Early, called the initiative “generation-changing.” She noted that the plan includes loans to build and renovate facilities, along with efforts to raise wages. “Affordability has been one of the biggest burdens on families. Now, families won’t have to choose between quality care for their children and going back to work or school,” she said.

The Workforce Crisis and Childcare

Childcare is only as strong as the people providing it. Yet, the industry is plagued by low wages and high turnover rates. Staff shortages remain one of New Mexico’s biggest hurdles.

“Staff shortages result primarily from low wages and poor working conditions,” said Eric Kingsley, Partner at Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers. “If universal childcare has funding but no substantial wage increases, many providers will not be able to keep qualified staff, and families will experience continued access to a compromised service.” Still, he sees potential. With guaranteed funding, he argued, providers could finally offer stability, wages, and benefits that build a professional workforce and reduce turnover.

Stephanie Fornaro, founder of the national nanny agency Hello Nanny!, linked the problem to basic economics. “There aren’t enough childcare workers as it is, largely due to the low compensation in the industry. Caregiving is undervalued, and workers are significantly underpaid, which deters interest,” she said. She warned that reimbursement rates may not fully cover costs, meaning programs could still face shortfalls unless families or the state bridge the gap.

The stakes are high. Childcare challenges cost the state an estimated $586 million annually in lost earnings and productivity. That figure makes the economic case for solving workforce shortages even stronger.

What Families Stand to Gain With Universal Childcare

For parents, universal childcare is about freedom.

getty

For parents, universal childcare is about freedom. Ignatius shared stories of families who used savings from fee waivers to pay off credit card debt, move into safer neighborhoods, and improve their children’s futures. That impact ripples through households in ways policymakers sometimes overlook.

Lindsey Baker, Director of Advocacy and Operations at SouthSide Early Childhood Center, highlighted how reimbursement shortfalls affect quality. “The amount we receive never comes close to covering the cost of high-quality care and the wages needed to retain staff,” she said. She argued that universal childcare for children from zero to five would relieve immense financial burdens and allow parents to stay in the workforce. “It would have ripple effects across the entire economy as a whole.”

Employers, Childcare and the Broader Economy

The impact is not limited to households. Employers have long struggled with absenteeism and turnover linked to childcare breakdowns. Deborah Hanus, CEO and Co-Founder at Sparrow, pointed out that state childcare funding opens the labor market. “When parents of young children can access affordable care, their skills are unlocked for employers across industries,” she said. Hanus called childcare an economic issue, not just a social one, and noted that without action, women will continue to step out of the workforce. Research suggests that universal childcare could add up to $1 trillion to U.S. GDP.

Sanchez Fuentes echoed that stability in wages and benefits could strengthen the workforce pipeline, benefiting employers across sectors. The message is clear: universal childcare is a policy that resonates in boardrooms as much as it does in living rooms.

Critics and Concerns on Free Childcare

No sweeping policy is without debate. Critics argue that making childcare free for all means taxpayers subsidize care for wealthy families who can afford it.

getty

No sweeping policy is without debate. Critics argue that making childcare free for all means taxpayers subsidize care for wealthy families who can afford it. Others point out that while New Mexico has a unique funding stream, other states may lack such a mechanism. The Land Grant Permanent Fund sets New Mexico apart; most states would need to rely on general revenue or new taxes, which are harder to sustain.

There’s also the quality debate. Lessons from Quebec’s universal childcare model show that access without quality controls can yield mixed outcomes, especially for infants and toddlers. Some have emphasized that ratios, training, and coaching matter as much as the number of slots created. For New Mexico, maintaining strong standards will be just as important as cutting costs.

What Other States Can Learn About Childcare

So what does this mean beyond New Mexico? First, it proves that universality simplifies access. Families no longer face income cliffs, confusing eligibility rules, or stigma. That lesson could be adopted anywhere. Second, it highlights the importance of workforce investments. Wage floors, scholarships, and facility funds aren’t optional; they’re central to making universality real.

For Hedgepeth, the path forward is clear: “This comprehensive approach is crucial for other states to consider as they determine next steps for supporting childcare in their states.”

A National Inflection Point in Childcare

Universal childcare in New Mexico may not be easily replicated everywhere. But it demonstrates what happens when a state commits to both affordability and quality. Families gain stability, employers gain access to talent, and the broader economy reduces costly inefficiencies.

The challenges of funding, workforce shortages, and quality safeguards remain. Yet as Sanchez Fuentes reminded, consistent advocacy can move the needle. “This announcement is exciting and demonstrates that change is possible,” she said.

For families across the country, the hope is that New Mexico isn’t an outlier, but a signal of what’s possible when childcare is treated as both an economic driver and a family necessity.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jenniferpalumbo/2025/09/10/free-childcare-for-all-in-new-mexico-savings-strains-and-takeaways/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Five marriages, a prodigal son: The wild life of 81-year-old billionaire Larry Ellison

Five marriages, a prodigal son: The wild life of 81-year-old billionaire Larry Ellison

On September 10th local time, 81-year-old Larry Ellison may be the most proud person in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the billionaire officially became the world's new richest man that day, with his wealth surging by over $100 billion in a single day, replacing long-time holder Elon Musk. As Oracle's co-founder and largest individual shareholder, Ellison's net worth peaked at $393 billion that day, while Musk, who was dethroned by him, was left with only $385 billion. From dropping out of college and being penniless to having five marriages and becoming rich enough to rival a country, why does this 81-year-old man become more and more crazy as he gets older? From abandoned orphan to Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison was born in 1944 in the Bronx, New York, to a 19-year-old unmarried mother. Unable to support her, he was sent to Chicago to be adopted by his aunt's family at nine months old. His adoptive father was an ordinary government employee, and the family was financially struggling. Although he later attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he dropped out during his sophomore year due to the death of his adoptive mother. Ellison then attended the University of Chicago, but left after only one semester. After leaving school, Ellison moved around the United States for years. He worked sporadic programming jobs in Chicago before driving to Berkeley, California, a hub of counterculture and a vibrant tech scene. To him, "people there seemed freer and smarter." What truly changed his life was his job as a programmer at Ampex Corporation in the early 1970s, a technology company specializing in audio and video storage and data processing. It was at Ampex that he participated in a pivotal project: designing a database system for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to efficiently manage and query data. The project was code-named "Oracle." In 1977, 32-year-old Ellison and two former colleagues, Bob Miner and Ed Oates, invested $2,000 (of which Ellison contributed $1,200) to establish Software Development Laboratories (SDL). The first major decision they made was to develop a general-purpose commercial database system based on the experience and relational data model they had previously developed for the CIA - and simply named it "Oracle". In 1986, Oracle went public on NASDAQ and became a rising star in the enterprise software market. Strictly speaking, Ellison is not the "inventor" of database technology, but he was the first person to see its commercial value and dared to all in to use it to open up the market. Ellison, known for his rebellious and competitive nature, has held nearly every executive position in the company. He was president from 1978 to 1996 and first served as chairman from 1990 to 1992. In 1992, he nearly died in a surfing accident, a near-death experience that didn't deter him. He returned to the company in 1995 and remained at the helm for a full decade. In 2014, he stepped down as CEO, handing the reins to a longtime subordinate, but he remains Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, positions he holds to this day. Over the past four decades, Oracle has experienced both highs and lows. It once dominated the database market and also lagged behind in the early days of cloud computing. But through it all, Oracle has remained a key player at the heart of enterprise software, and Ellison has always been the company's soul. Wealth surge: AI's "delayed victory" On September 10, 2025, Oracle announced that it had signed four contracts worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the latest quarter, including a five-year, $300 billion partnership with OpenAI. Following the news, the stock price surged more than 40% in a single day, its biggest one-day gain since 1992. Although Oracle lagged behind Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure in the early stages of the cloud computing competition, it still occupies a unique position due to its database advantages and deep cultivation of enterprise customers. In the summer of 2025, the company announced a new round of layoffs, totaling thousands of employees, primarily in its hardware sales and traditional software departments. At the same time, Oracle increased its investment in data centers and AI infrastructure, becoming one of the core suppliers of the generative AI boom. The market is enthusiastic about the demand for AI infrastructure, and Oracle happens to have this late ticket, which has also triggered industry evaluations: Oracle has transformed from a "traditional software vendor" to a "dark horse in AI infrastructure." Family and politics Ellison's wealth has long been more than just a personal legend; it has also expanded into a vast empire at the family level. His son, David Ellison, recently acquired Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS and MTV, for $8 billion, $6 billion of which came from Ellison family funds. This deal marks the Ellison family's expansion into Hollywood. With their father in Silicon Valley and their son in the film and television industry, two generations have built a wealth empire spanning technology and media. Ellison has also frequently appeared on the political stage. He has long supported the Republican Party and is a well-known political donor. In 2015, he financed Marco Rubio's presidential campaign; in 2022, he donated $15 million to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott's Super PAC. In January of this year, he appeared at the White House alongside SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to announce the construction of a $500 billion network of AI data centers. Oracle technology will be at the core of this effort, representing not only a commercial initiative but also an extension of power. The life of a "prodigal": love of the outdoors, love of self-discipline, love of marriage Luxury and self-discipline, adventure and passion, these contradictory qualities coexist in Ellison. Ellison owns 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, several California mansions, and some of the world's finest yachts. He has an almost instinctive obsession with water and wind. In 1992, he narrowly escaped death while surfing, but he still couldn't let go of the thrill. Later, he devoted more energy to sailing. In 2013, the Oracle Team USA he supported staged a comeback in the America's Cup and eventually won the trophy, which was one of the most classic comebacks in the history of sailing. In 2018, he founded SailGP, the high-speed catamaran sailing league, which has now attracted investors including actress Anne Hathaway and football star Mbappé. Tennis was another of his passions, and he revived the Indian Wells tournament in California, calling it the "fifth Grand Slam." Sports is not only his hobby, but also considered to be his secret to staying young. In a 2018 Quora discussion, a former executive at one of Ellison's startups mentioned that Ellison spent several hours exercising daily in the 1990s and 2000s. He rarely consumed sugary drinks, consuming only water and green tea, and maintained a strict diet. This self-discipline has kept him looking energetic at 81, leading him to be described as "20 years younger than his peers." In terms of personal relationships, Ellison has been married four times and has been involved in constant scandals. In 2024, he quietly married Jolin Zhu, a Chinese-American woman 47 years his junior. The news came from a University of Michigan document that mentioned a donation from "Larry Ellison and his wife, Jolin." This marriage brought his private life back into the public spotlight. According to the South China Morning Post, Jolin Zhu was born in Shenyang, China, and graduated from the University of Michigan. Some netizens joked that Ellison loves surfing and dating. For him, the waves and the romantic scene seem equally attractive. Philanthropy and the Future In 2010, Ellison signed the Giving Pledge, pledging to donate at least 95% of his wealth. Unlike Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, however, he rarely participates in group activities. According to an interview with The New York Times, he "cherishes his solitude and refuses to be influenced by outside ideas." In 2016, he donated $200 million to the University of Southern California to establish a cancer research center. Recently, he announced that he would direct part of his wealth to the Ellison Institute of Technology, a joint venture with Oxford University, to research healthcare, food, and climate change. He wrote on social media: "We will design a new generation of lifesaving drugs, build low-cost agricultural systems, and develop efficient and clean energy." Ellison's philanthropic approach is highly personal. He is not keen on standing with his peers, but prefers to independently design a future that suits his own ideas. Conclusion At the age of 81, Larry Ellison finally became the world's richest man. He began with a CIA contract, built a global database empire, and then astutely positioned himself in the AI wave, achieving a belated comeback. Wealth, power, marriage, sports, and philanthropy—his life was never short of topics, and he was never far from the center of the storm. He's the prodigal son of Silicon Valley—stubborn, combative, and uncompromising. The title of world's richest man may soon change hands, but for now, Ellison has proven to the world that in an era where AI is reshaping everything, the legacy of the older generation of tech moguls is far from over. Author: Seedco
NEAR
NEAR$2.743+2.61%
Threshold
T$0.01648-0.18%
Waves
WAVES$1.1302-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 10:00
Share
SharpLink transfers $379 million in stablecoins to Galaxy Digital wallet

SharpLink transfers $379 million in stablecoins to Galaxy Digital wallet

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming received $379 million in stablecoins in the past 45 minutes and transferred them to Galaxy Digital 's OTC wallet. SharpLink may continue to purchase ETH through Galaxy Digital . SharpLink had not previously announced its ETH purchases last week .
MAY
MAY$0.04222-0.72%
Ethereum
ETH$4,396.09+1.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001995-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 10:16
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434-8.19%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001424+0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00257-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

Five marriages, a prodigal son: The wild life of 81-year-old billionaire Larry Ellison

SharpLink transfers $379 million in stablecoins to Galaxy Digital wallet

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to optimize capital regulation of crypto assets

Bitplanet Completes $50 Million Acquisition and Receives Capital Increase from UTXO Management and Kingsway Capital