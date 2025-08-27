French Chipmaker Sequans Aims for 100,000 BTC by 2030

The company says the proceeds will largely go toward adding more Bitcoin to its balance sheet, with the long-term goal of holding 100,000 BTC by 2030.

Strengthening a Bitcoin Treasury

Sequans, which manufactures 4G and 5G semiconductors, already ranks among Europe’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders. According to BitBo data, the Paris-based firm currently owns 3,171 BTC worth around $349 million, second only to Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE.

CEO Georges Karam said the new program will be used “judiciously” to optimize the company’s treasury and increase Bitcoin per share, positioning BTC as a core asset in its balance sheet strategy.

Potential Boost to Holdings

If fully executed, the $200 million sale of American Depositary Shares could fund the purchase of nearly 1,800 additional BTC at current prices, raising Sequans’ stash close to 5,000 BTC. That would put it on par with Semler Scientific, another U.S.-listed Bitcoin treasury firm.

Corporate Treasuries Keep Buying the Dip

The move comes as Bitcoin trades near $110,000, down from its August all-time high above $124,000. Strategy, the world’s largest Bitcoin holder, added more than 3,000 BTC this week, while Metaplanet picked up another 103 BTC, highlighting continued accumulation despite short-term weakness.

Ethereum Treasuries Rising Fast

Bitcoin isn’t the only asset gaining traction among corporations. Ether treasuries have been expanding rapidly, led by BitMine Immersion Technologies with $7.5 billion worth of ETH. Firms like SharpLink and The Ether Machine have also built sizable reserves, a trend that has helped fuel ETH’s nearly 200% surge since April.

The Bigger Picture

Public companies holding Bitcoin have surged to 174 this year, nearly double the figure from January. Sequans’ new offering underscores how digital assets are becoming a mainstream balance sheet strategy, with Bitcoin still leading but Ethereum quickly closing the gap.

