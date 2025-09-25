French investment firm Melanion plans to raise €50 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 25th that French investment firm Melanion Capital announced a new strategic initiative, positioning itself as a private asset management company implementing a Bitcoin Reserve Operating Model (BTOC). Melanion stated, "Unlike a publicly listed company, Melanion's private structure provides greater flexibility in managing volatility, structuring transactions, and managing liquidity. The company will apply this strategy directly on its own balance sheet, demonstrating what a sustainable Bitcoin reserve looks like before providing a framework for other private companies to become BTOCs." To accelerate the implementation of this strategy, Melanion's board of directors plans to raise €50 million, all dedicated to Bitcoin allocation. PANews reported on September 25th that French investment firm Melanion Capital announced a new strategic initiative, positioning itself as a private asset management company implementing a Bitcoin Reserve Operating Model (BTOC). Melanion stated, "Unlike a publicly listed company, Melanion's private structure provides greater flexibility in managing volatility, structuring transactions, and managing liquidity. The company will apply this strategy directly on its own balance sheet, demonstrating what a sustainable Bitcoin reserve looks like before providing a framework for other private companies to become BTOCs." To accelerate the implementation of this strategy, Melanion's board of directors plans to raise €50 million, all dedicated to Bitcoin allocation.