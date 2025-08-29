French Police Rescue Kidnapped Crypto Trader After Strangulation Incident

TLDR

Former crypto trader kidnapped near Paris and strangled before being rescued.

Kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10,000 euros for the trader’s release.

This incident adds to a string of crypto-related crimes in France.

The French police acted quickly, geolocating the victim’s phone and rescuing him.

A former cryptocurrency trader, identified as Alexander, was recently kidnapped near Paris and subjected to a violent ordeal. The shocking incident took place late at night, with police in Saint-Germain-en-Laye being alerted after a disturbing call came from Algeria. The caller claimed to have received a photo showing Alexander bound and held hostage.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10,000 euros in exchange for his release. The authorities took immediate action, setting up surveillance around Alexander’s home and attempting to geolocate his phone.

Swift Police Response and Victim’s Rescue

Around 4 a.m., police officers recognized the victim while he was walking home with injuries on his face. He appeared dazed and had a swollen, shocked face. The police quickly took Alexander to the station where he was examined by medical staff.

Alexander later described the terrifying ordeal to investigators. He told them that his kidnappers had strangled him to the point of unconsciousness while holding him captive. The police acted swiftly, preventing further harm and ensuring the victim’s safety.

Crypto-Related Crime Wave in France

This kidnapping is part of a larger wave of cryptocurrency-related crimes in France. There have been several similar incidents in recent months, raising concerns about the safety of individuals involved in the crypto sector.

For instance, in January 2025, Ledger co-founder David Balland was targeted in a violent attack. His fingers were burned during his captivity, but French elite forces were able to rescue him. Later, in May, the father of a crypto entrepreneur was kidnapped in broad daylight, and his finger was severed. Police managed to rescue him in time.

These incidents are part of a growing trend of crypto-related crime in France, with more than 20 people arrested in connection with these activities.

Ongoing Investigation and Growing Concerns

The police continue to investigate the most recent kidnapping, focusing on finding the perpetrators and uncovering their motives. The authorities are actively working on identifying the criminals behind this latest crime.

The rise in crypto-related crime is becoming a significant concern for both the industry and law enforcement. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain prominence, the number of crimes tied to the digital asset sector is on the rise. Investigators are stepping up their efforts to bring those responsible to justice and protect individuals in the crypto community.

The French government has been working on measures to address the growing threats posed by crypto-related crime. As the investigation unfolds, authorities will focus on preventing future incidents and ensuring the safety of crypto traders and investors in the country.

The post French Police Rescue Kidnapped Crypto Trader After Strangulation Incident appeared first on CoinCentral.