From $0.0013 to $1 Soon? BlockDAG’s Nearly $410M Presale Remains Miles Ahead of Ozak AI & Lyno AI

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 21:00
1
1$0.014706+1,370.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.00972-4.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1489+4.71%
SOON
SOON$0.3362+4.57%

The presale race in 2025 is unlike any previous cycle. Artificial Intelligence tokens like Ozak AI (OZAK) and Lyno AI (LYNO) are winning headlines with promises of predictive analytics, arbitrage automation, and blockchain-powered efficiency.

Both have captured early attention, raising millions in their initial phases. But beyond AI hype, BlockDAG has emerged as the quiet giant. With almost $410 million raised, 26.3B coins sold, 312K holders, nearly 20K miners sold, and 3M+ X1 mobile miners, it is now expected to hit $1 soon after launch.

Unlike most presales, BDAG already operates with measurable infrastructure, global distribution, and a live Awakening Testnet coming September 25. For those hunting the best crypto presale 2025, the question is not about hype, and it’s about inevitability.

Lyno AI (LYNO): Arbitrage for the Masses

Lyno AI (LYNO) has raised $21,626 so far in its early presale, selling over 432,000 tokens at $0.05 each. Its unique proposition lies in AI-driven arbitrage across 15+ blockchains, allowing users to capitalize on pricing gaps between decentralized exchanges.

Unlike traditional arbitrage strategies that require advanced technical expertise, Lyno’s system automates the process, making it accessible for everyday investors. Importantly, the platform has undergone Cyberscope audits, and tokenomics allocate 30% of arbitrage profits directly to $LYNO holders.

If adoption grows, Lyno could democratize institutional-grade arbitrage strategies. However, like most presale crypto projects, the risks include delays in scaling, liquidity challenges, or underwhelming adoption. It’s a high-upside, high-risk play, but one worth watching in the evolving best crypto presale 2025 landscape.

Ozak AI (OZAK): AI Meets DePIN

Ozak AI (OZAK) has raised over $2.8 million in its presale at $0.01 per token, with more than 800 million tokens sold. Its model combines AI-powered prediction agents with DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), creating real-time analytics without requiring developer-level coding.

For retail investors, this means exposure to automated forecasting tools and scalable AI-driven applications. The project also touts security via CertiK audits, giving confidence in smart contract integrity. Analysts speculate potential returns of up to 200× if OZAK scales toward its $2 target.

Still, the risks are clear: execution hurdles, adoption speed, and market competition remain high. For investors, OZAK represents innovation-driven upside, but it is still at the early stages of building utility.

BlockDAG (BDAG): The Next $1 Crypto?

While OZAK and LYNO remain in testing phases, BlockDAG (BDAG) has already crossed into operational reality. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2B coins sold, and 312K holders worldwide, it dwarfs most presales in scale.

What sets BDAG apart is its global infrastructure: nearly 20,000 ASIC miners sold, a 3M+ user base on its X1 mobile miner app, and adoption across 130+ countries, all before a single exchange listing.

Its hybrid architecture of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) + Proof-of-Work (PoW) enables 10 blocks per second today, with scalability toward 100+ blocks per second. That speed and security combination surpasses where Solana and Avalanche stood at their listing phases.

More importantly, BDAG strips away the “whitepaper promise” model. Its ecosystem already includes a wallet, blockchain explorer, developer toolkit with EVM compatibility, and low/no-code dApp builder.

The Awakening Testnet, launching September 25, will validate every core feature, mining integration, account abstraction, and real-time explorer tools, before the mainnet rolls out. Available at just $0.0013 for a limited time, the discount window is vanishing quickly. Analysts argue that $1 isn’t a ceiling, but a baseline.

For holders choosing the best crypto presale 2025, BDAG is less a gamble and more the starting line of the next major Layer 1 blockchain.

Both Ozak AI (OZAK) and Lyno AI (LYNO) highlight the promise of AI-driven utility in crypto. OZAK aims to simplify predictive analytics, while Lyno lowers the barrier to arbitrage strategies usually reserved for advanced traders. BlockDAG (BDAG), in contrast, has skipped the “if” stage and its ecosystem is already in play, and its user base is measurable.

Wrap up!

The surge of AI-linked presale crypto coins like Ozak AI (OZAK) and Lyno AI (LYNO) reflects growing investor appetite for innovation. They offer fresh opportunities but carry risks tied to unproven adoption.

BlockDAG (BDAG) stands in a different category. With nearly $410 million raised, 3M+ users on the X1 App, and a global miner base already active, it combines trust, adoption, and scalability in one package.

The Awakening Testnet launch on September 25 compresses the window for retail holders to buy at $0.0013 before exchange listings push valuations higher. For those chasing the best crypto presale 2025, the conclusion is clear: OZAK and LYNO may symbolize potential, but BDAG defines inevitability.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post From $0.0013 to $1 Soon? BlockDAG’s Nearly $410M Presale Remains Miles Ahead of Ozak AI & Lyno AI  appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket