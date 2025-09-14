From $0.02 to $5? Lyno AI Presale Growth Fuels Bold 250x Predictions

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 02:00
The presale of Lyno AI is drawing a lot of attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its current cost of 0.05 per token in its Early Bird phase, 446,335 tokens have already been sold, which have generated 22,316.00 to a goal of 0.10. This presale price will soon rise to $0.055, which is a critical event to investors.

Lyno AI, The Unmatched Growth Potential.

Those analysts who forecasted the Litecoin 200 percent surge in 2023 correctly have shifted their eyes to Lyno AI as a 250x opportunity. This forecast translates to an amazing 25,000 percent increase on its initial presale prices with a target price of $5 by 2026. The AI arbitrage bot runs on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and more than a dozen other networks, allowing users to make profits in real time by taking advantage of price differences without the need to have trading skills.

The Platform Redefining Retail Investor Arbitrage.

The technology of Lyno AI provides retail investors with an equal opportunity by giving them access to institutional quality arbitrage tools. It is trusted because of its multi-layer security, including smart contract auditing by Cyberscope . The AI engine will search across multiple blockchains in parallel, automatically executing optimal trades in milliseconds. Unlike arbitrage or number holders, token holders receive a portion of staked 30% of the arbitrage fees as well as price appreciation.

A Presale You Can’t Ignore

Individuals who buy at least $100 in the presale will be eligible to win the $100K giveaway with Lyno AI, which will be split into 10 prizes of 10,000 each. This incentive raises the sense of urgency with market signals such as a whale dump in the 4.8 million range and Polymarket expansion in the U.S. both bolstering the demand of the automated, transparent trading solutions. It will not take long before the present Early Bird stage price, which is currently at 0.05 dollars, starts increasing and therefore, investors need to buy tokens in good time before the price goes up.

Conclusion: Act Now to Capture the Lyno AI Surge

The presale of Lyno AI is an unprecedented opportunity in the frontline of AI-based cross-chain arbitrage. Having undergone audited security with Cyberscope, a fast-growing user base, and incentivized presale system, the token is set to take off on a significant breakout. Before the price increases to $0.055 and above, investors should rush to buy tokens at a cheaper price of $0.05. It is an estimated addition to what may become one of the biggest crypto growth narratives.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
