From $0.03 to a Potential $10: How BlockDAG’s $386M Presale and 25.5B Coins Sold Are Fueling Long-Term Hopes

By: Coindoo
2025/08/29 13:00
Constellation
DAG$0.03332-6.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02408-0.82%

Presales often focus only on quick returns, but BlockDAG is creating a very different story. This project blends DAG scalability with PoW security, and experts are now discussing the chance of it reaching $1 to $10 in the long run. Instead of being seen as just another presale coin, BlockDAG is being compared to projects with lasting value that could enter the top 50 rankings.

The numbers alone highlight the progress. With more than $386 million raised, 25.5 billion coins sold, and over 200,000 people already participating, BlockDAG has broken new fundraising records. The discussion is now shifting toward whether this momentum can support adoption strong enough to match larger Layer-1 names such as Avalanche, Solana, and Cardano.

Why $10 Looks Possible: Building Adoption Before Price

The $1–$10 conversation comes from adoption figures that many projects do not reach until years after launch. The X1 Mobile Miner app has already been downloaded by 2.5 million people, giving BlockDAG a strong community of miners before the mainnet even goes live. Hardware sales have also been impressive, with 19,400 X10 miners purchased and more than $7.8 million in miner sales recorded. This makes BlockDAG one of the most widely distributed mining projects in progress.

On the development front, over 4,500 builders are working on more than 300 decentralized apps. Thanks to EVM support, developers can move projects from Ethereum without heavy adjustments. This mix of mass community use and strong builder support creates long-term demand for the coin, which supports the idea of future price growth.

The presale has already shown clear opportunities. At today’s batch 30 price of $0.03, participants are buying a coin with a confirmed listing goal of $0.05. For the earliest participants, the growth has reached 2900%. Analysts note that while short-term gains are appealing, the real opportunity is in the long-term multiples that could follow adoption.

If BlockDAG’s price reached $1, the market cap would be in the tens of billions, putting it close to Avalanche. At $10, it would be ranked among the top 25 coins worldwide. While this may appear ambitious, history shows that Layer-1s with strong communities and usable infrastructure have made similar climbs.

Beyond Price Hype: A Growing Global Brand

Adding more weight to the $10 talk is BlockDAG’s clear effort to reach mainstream audiences. Partnerships with Inter Milan in football, the Seattle Seawolves in rugby, and the Seattle Orcas in cricket have brought the project to millions of sports fans worldwide. Few presale projects reach this type of visibility. Analysts point out that recognition and trust matter just as much as technology. By linking with respected sports names, BlockDAG is building credibility and cultural awareness.

When combined with its mining tools and growing developer base, this outreach strengthens BlockDAG’s position as more than just another presale coin. It paints a picture of a project building toward long-term use and a global presence.

Analysts still remain cautious. To reach $10, BlockDAG must show that its hybrid DAG plus PoW model can handle real-world use. It also needs to support developers with the right tools and manage liquidity after listing. Still, moving the conversation from cents to dollars already signals strong confidence in its progress and fundamentals.

From Presale Growth to Long-Term Potential

The $10 discussion is not only about price but also about long-term use. BlockDAG’s expanding ecosystem, wide visibility, and record-breaking presale performance show it could compete with major players like Avalanche and Aptos.

The presale offers both short-term growth and the chance to join a project that could rise into the top 50 coins by market cap. Whether the price levels off at $1, $5, or even $10, BlockDAG has already proven that it belongs in future discussions of lasting blockchain projects.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post From $0.03 to a Potential $10: How BlockDAG’s $386M Presale and 25.5B Coins Sold Are Fueling Long-Term Hopes appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares has filed with the SEC for a spot Sei ETF, aiming to expand altcoin exposure for U.S. investors.
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006025-2.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/29 13:44
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1066+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking SEI, the native token of the Sei network, the firm announced on Thursday. The S-1 registration proposes using CF Benchmarks to aggregate price data across multiple exchanges and name Coinbase Custody Trust Company […]
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005301-0.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:24
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse