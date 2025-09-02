From 1 Block at a Time to 15,000 Transactions per Second: BlockDAG Is Dominating 2025’s Top Crypto Coins List

By: Coinstats
2025/09/02 08:00
Threshold
T$0.01603+1.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05751+1.80%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.88-1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09957-0.80%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003378-0.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1105-27.96%

For years, blockchain’s biggest bottleneck has been its own structure. Bitcoin and Ethereum were revolutionary, but they’re still bound by sequential chains, where one block must follow another. That works fine for slow settlement, but not for real-time apps, fast payments, or global-scale dApps.


Enter BlockDAG, a network that ditches the queue for a DAG-based model, allowing parallel processing. It’s not just theory; it’s delivering up to 15,000 transactions per second. With a presale already pulling in nearly $389 million and more than 25 billion BDAG sold at a 2,900% ROI from batch one, this isn’t a promise. It’s a performance upgrade the entire industry’s watching. 


Blockchain’s Bottleneck, And Why It Had to Go

Traditional blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are built on a single, unbreakable chain. One block follows another. One transaction is verified at a time. That structure ensures security but forces users into queues, especially during periods of high network activity. Gas fees spike. Confirmations slow down. And developers struggle to build apps that rely on real-time responses.


This approach might have worked in blockchain’s early days, but it’s out of sync with what users expect today. A global DeFi application or an NFT-based gaming platform needs the kind of throughput that a linear chain simply can’t deliver. The world has outgrown serialized block validation. And that’s exactly where BlockDAG changes the game.


the only presale you will need in 2025 blockdag


Instead of lining up transactions, BlockDAG uses a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture to process multiple blocks at once. These “multi-parent” blocks reference several previous blocks, creating a network-like structure rather than a chain. The result? Massive gains in speed without compromising on decentralization or transparency.


From Theory to Throughput, Why 15,000 TPS Matters

Many projects talk about scalability, but BlockDAG shows it. The architecture supports between 2,000 and 15,000 transactions per second, real throughput, not testnet fantasy. That kind of speed puts it in the same class as traditional payment rails, making BlockDAG viable for actual commerce, real-time gaming, and high-frequency DeFi use cases.


But it’s not just raw numbers, it’s usability. With this level of performance, developers can create dApps that don’t choke under load. Builders can launch marketplaces, games, and payment systems that scale with demand instead of collapsing from it. And for the average user, it means faster transactions, lower fees, and no more waiting in line for your block to confirm. 


BlockDAG


The tech behind this isn’t abstract. It’s built into every layer of the ecosystem, from the X1 mobile miner that rewards daily engagement, to the X10–X100 series miners that offer up to $100/day in rewards post-launch. All of it is grounded in a Proof-of-Work plus DAG model that’s engineered to handle scale, not just talk about it.


From Presale to Mainnet, This Momentum Is Built on Math

BlockDAG isn’t some vague vision waiting for funding. It’s already raising serious capital. With nearly $389 million raised in the presale and more than 25 billion BDAG coins sold, the numbers speak louder than any marketing pitch. The current batch, batch 30, is priced at just $0.03, offering a 2,900% return from Batch 1. It’s not a theory, it’s math. 


This momentum is a direct result of BlockDAG’s architecture and its relevance to real-world use. Investors aren’t just buying into a coin. They’re buying into a network that’s built for utility, whether that’s payments that clear instantly, games that don’t lag, or DeFi platforms that don’t crash when the market moves fast. 


Massive Buying $380m+Raised


And it’s not just hype. Exchange listings are already secured, 20 of them, to be exact. That means liquidity and access are guaranteed once the $600 million cap is hit. For presale participants, that’s a straight line from buy-in to trading, with no delay. And for the broader market, it signals that BlockDAG is arriving fully armed, not half-baked.


Last Words

BlockDAG isn’t rewriting blockchain theory; it’s rewriting blockchain practicality. By replacing sequential queues with parallel throughput, it takes crypto from slow and clunky to real-time and ready. With up to 15,000 TPS, a hybrid DAG + PoW infrastructure, and a full suite of tools already live, from the X1 mobile miner to the 


BlockDAG Explorer, it’s clear this isn’t just another Layer 1. It’s a full-stack ecosystem. The presale numbers confirm what the tech delivers: $389 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, 2,900% ROI since batch one. For those still stuck in line behind outdated chains, the message is simple: it’s time to break free.


click here to experience BDAG


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post From 1 Block at a Time to 15,000 Transactions per Second: BlockDAG Is Dominating 2025’s Top Crypto Coins List appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001021-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

South Korean retail traders have continued to favor crypto-related stocks instead of high-profile US tech firms amid growing disappointment with companies like Tesla and the global push for digital assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Mining Can’t Keep Up: Companies Buying At Quadruple Pace – Report Tesla Loses Ground, Bitmine Gains Momentum On Monday, Bloomberg reported that […]
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.45%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03608+1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.011185-4.77%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 09:00
Share
Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

The post Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bull markets can be thrilling, with prices climbing and optimism spreading quickly across the investment world. Yet beneath the excitement, history has shown that not all rallies are smooth sailing. Each bull run teaches lessons that remain just as relevant today as they were decades ago. In the crypto space, for example, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been highlighted by analysts as one of the best performing early-stage opportunities in recent years, standing out during a time when investors are searching for the next major winner. Volatility Is Normal and Should Be Expected Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull runs come with sharp dips and corrections along the way. These pullbacks, often 10% or more, are not a sign of weakness but rather a healthy reset that allows for more sustainable growth. Looking back, the 1980s bull market included multiple setbacks, but the S&P 500 still averaged over 17% annual returns. The key takeaway is that trying to time these short-term moves is risky. Staying invested and maintaining a diversified portfolio has historically outperformed panic-driven trading. Don’t Get Swept Up by the Hype When prices surge, enthusiasm can overshadow logic. The late 1990s dot-com bubble remains a prime example of what happens when investors chase hype without fundamentals. Many internet companies had little revenue yet attracted massive capital before collapsing. A similar dynamic can unfold in crypto, where speculative tokens can skyrocket before vanishing just as fast. A disciplined approach –…
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.8-1.26%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 09:39
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

A whale received 200 million WLFI unlocked last night and sold 10 million WLFI 5 hours ago.