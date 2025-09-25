From $7500 to $460K? BullZilla Among the Top New Cryptos to Join Now as Toncoin and Monero Surge

Could the most powerful meme coin presale of 2025 be unfolding right now? While Monero (XMR) weathers its deepest blockchain reorganization and Toncoin (TON) records whale activity spikes of over 80%, the real tremors are being felt in the BullZilla ($BZIL) presale. With every 48 hours or $100,000 raised, this beast grows stronger, and early believers are locking in staggering ROI potential.

The roar of BullZilla isn’t happening in isolation. Monero’s recent 18-block rollback exposed cracks in decentralization, raising questions about security, while Toncoin’s surge in activity and cutting-edge research on smart contract vulnerabilities showcase both promise and risk. Together, these cryptos are shaping investor strategies in ways few expected. This article explores why Bullzilla presale has turned into the most electrifying event in crypto, while also analyzing Monero and Toncoin, the top new cryptos to join now before the market makes its next move.

BullZilla ($BZIL): The Progressive Presale That Never Sleeps

What if a presale wasn’t just a fundraising event but a living narrative where every chapter writes its own legend? That’s exactly how BullZilla ($BZIL) was designed: a progressive presale that pushes prices upward every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised. For investors, this means one thing: waiting costs money.

At the current Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet), the price sits at $0.00008574. Over $630,000 has already been raised, with more than 28 billion tokens sold and over 2,000 holders onboarded. The math here is striking. Those who joined earliest in Stage 4A already eye potential gains of 1391.13%, but the broader presale carries a staggering 6048.13% ROI by the time the token hits its listing price of $0.00527.

ROI in Action: $7,500 Investment Example

At this stage, $7,500 secures approximately 87,464,889 $BZIL tokens at $0.00008574 per coin. If the presale completes and $BZIL lists at $0.00527, that stack is worth about $460,000. That’s not just a return, it’s a life-changing multiplier built into the presale mechanism. This affordability won’t last long, as meme coin whales have already started snapping up massive allocations, speeding the countdown toward the next price hike.

Stage Current Price Tokens Sold Presale Raised ROI to Listing ($0.00527) 4 (Red Candle Buffet) $0.00008574 28B+ $630k+ 6048.13%

The beauty of BullZilla’s progressive model is that price growth is inevitable, whether from community buys or simply the passage of time. This “beast mechanism” ensures momentum, and with staking yields projected at 70% APY via the HODL Furnace, long-term holders are positioned for compounded gains.

Join the Roar or Get Left Behind in the Wealth Rally!

Stepping into the BullZilla arena takes just a few minutes:

Set Up Your Wallet — Compatible options: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet. Load With Crypto — Buy using ETH, USDT, USDC, or BNB (keep a little extra for gas). Connect to the Presale — Hit “Connect Wallet” on the presale page and approve the link. Enter the Arena — Choose how much $BZIL you want, review, and click “Buy.” Confirm the Hunt — Approve in your wallet, and your $BZIL balance appears instantly.

Every $100k or 48 hours pushes the price higher. This means hesitation means paying more. Joining new cryptos 2025 doesn’t get bigger than this, and BullZilla’s mechanics prove why it’s among the trending new crypto projects of the year.

Monero (XMR): Security Shaken, Confidence Tested

While BullZilla is unleashing its presale, Monero (XMR) is navigating turbulence. In mid-September, its blockchain experienced the deepest-ever 18-block reorganization, rolling back around 36 minutes of transactions and invalidating 118 confirmed payments. The event was traced back to Qubic, a mining pool that had briefly controlled over 50% of Monero’s hashrate, sparking concerns about centralization and consensus safety.

Yet, the price response was surprising. Instead of collapsing, Monero rallied by 7%, showing that investors still believe in its long-term privacy value. Still, network analysis shows nearly 15% of Monero peers behave anomalously, likely tied to surveillance or manipulation attempts. This paints a complex picture: Monero remains a critical privacy coin, but its vulnerabilities are under sharper scrutiny than ever.

Toncoin (TON): Whale Activity and Ecosystem Evolution

Toncoin (TON), closely tied to Telegram, is carving out a strong position in DeFi and gaming. After September 20, reports show whale activity spiked by 84%, signaling that large holders are making bold moves. Analysts highlight resistance levels near $3.70, with breakout potential toward $4.60, while strong support zones around $3.12 provide stability.

On-chain research adds another dimension. A September 2025 study introduced machine learning models to detect rug pulls on TON’s decentralized exchanges (Ston.Fi and DeDust), with high accuracy in the first five minutes of trading. Coupled with an audit checklist identifying 233 smart contract vulnerabilities, this indicates that TON is both growing rapidly and facing significant security challenges. Despite these hurdles, TON’s integration with Telegram and its rising transaction counts position it as one of the top new cryptos to join now for those betting on network utility.

Conclusion: Where the Next Roar Comes From

Based on recent research and market trends, BullZilla’s progressive presale is more than a meme coin story, it’s a case study in engineered scarcity and conviction-driven growth. Monero teaches us that even established privacy coins can be shaken by mining centralization, while Toncoin highlights how innovation brings both opportunity and risk.Bull Zilla ($BZIL) stands out among the top new cryptos to join now. The presale price will not remain at $0.00008574 for long. With every $100,000 or 48 hours, the cost rises, and the potential ROI shrinks for latecomers. For those ready to act, the path is clear: join early, stake strong, and prepare for the roar that could define meme coins in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions for the Top New Cryptos to Join Now

What makes BullZilla ($BZIL) different from other meme coins?

BullZilla uses a progressive presale where prices rise every $100k or 48 hours, paired with burns, staking, and referral rewards.

How high can the ROI go for BullZilla investors?

From Stage 4A to listing, potential ROI is 6048.13%, with early joiners already tracking 1391.13% gains.

Why is Monero (XMR) considered risky right now?

It suffered an 18-block reorg due to mining centralization, highlighting consensus and security vulnerabilities.

Is Toncoin (TON) safe to invest in?

TON shows strong growth and integration with Telegram, but recent studies flagged rug-pull risks and contract flaws.

How do I buy BullZilla ($BZIL) during the presale?

Set up a wallet, load it with ETH, USDT, USDC, or BNB, connect to the presale page, and confirm your purchase.

Glossary of Terms

Presale – Early fundraising phase before a token is listed on exchanges.

Progressive Price Engine – BullZilla’s mechanism that raises price every $100k raised or 48 hours.

Reorganization (Reorg) – A rollback of blocks in a blockchain, replacing them with an alternative chain.

Whale Activity – Large investors making significant trades or movements in an asset.

Rug Pull – Scam where developers drain liquidity from a project, leaving investors with worthless tokens.

APY – Annual Percentage Yield, a measure of yearly staking returns.

Burn – Permanent removal of tokens from circulation to reduce supply.

Smart Contract Vulnerability – Flaw in blockchain code that can be exploited.

Hasrate – Computational power used to secure proof-of-work blockchains.

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) – Trading platform without centralized intermediaries.

Summary

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are volatile and carry risks, including potential capital loss. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.