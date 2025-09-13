From Buyer Battles to 19,700 Miners: BlockDAG’s Ecosystem Speaks Louder Than DOGE and Pi Promises

Crypto markets continue to balance between speculation and projects that show delivery. Dogecoin (DOGE) price focus is pinned on ETF approval hopes and news of accumulation, while Pi Network’s momentum is being carried by protocol upgrades and reduced token unlocks. These stories spark short-term interest but still leave questions about long-term strength.

BlockDAG offers a clearer picture. With more than $405 million already raised in its presale, Batch 30 priced at $0.03, and a limited $0.0013 entry price available before the confirmed $0.05 launch, it is combining scale and execution. Its 25% referral system, upcoming Singapore Deployment Event, and Buyer Battles mechanics explain why BlockDAG (BDAG) is being called the best crypto to buy now, moving well ahead of DOGE and Pi.

DOGE Awaits ETF Green Light for Recovery

Dogecoin, the leading meme coin by recognition, recently dropped to $0.2180, losing about 24% since July’s high of $0.2875. Yet despite the pullback, traders remain hopeful. Some forecasts suggest a potential 30% recovery, pointing to strength around its ascending trendline and the 100-day EMA as key levels of support.

Much of this optimism is connected to regulation. The SEC has October deadlines to review DOGE ETF applications from Bitwise and Grayscale. Polymarket data places the likelihood of approval at close to 80%. Alongside this, the $200 million “House of Doge,” chaired by Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro, is planning a significant accumulation of DOGE. If both regulatory and accumulation momentum align, the price could retest $0.2875.

Still, these scenarios remain dependent on external approvals and large backers. Without confirmed outcomes, DOGE’s future direction remains uncertain, making its path less predictable compared to projects already delivering systems.

Pi Network Price Supported by Upgrades and Supply Cuts

Pi Network has gained strength, climbing 20% to $0.38, its highest mark in three weeks. This rally comes from a mix of positive drivers: the release of protocol v23 that now supports smart contracts and real-world assets, reduced token unlocks in September, and institutional expansion through Valour’s new Pi ETP in Europe.

September’s unlocks were cut nearly 50% compared to August, easing pressure on sellers. This change has created room for price stability and new buyers. On top of this, daily trading volume has surged 30% to $65.2 million, proving renewed interest from the market.

However, Pi remains 87% below its historic highs, and technical resistance sits firmly at $0.4120. Unless adoption grows steadily beyond the early upgrade excitement, the coin may struggle to extend its rally. Sustained progress will need to prove that upgrades can drive lasting use.

BlockDAG: 25% Referrals, Singapore Event, and Buyer Battles

BlockDAG’s presale stands out, with more than $405 million raised and 26.1 billion coins sold so far. Batch 30 is set at $0.03, while a limited presale entry of $0.0013 remains available, offering early buyers an impressive 2900% ROI potential ahead of the confirmed $0.05 launch. Yet the project’s value comes not just from numbers but from its ability to deliver.

The 25% referral program has become a powerful growth engine. Referrers earn 25% of what their invitees purchase, while those invited receive an extra 5% bonus. This structure creates a viral expansion loop that has helped grow the community to over 3 million users of the X1 mining app. It is one of the strongest incentive systems running today.

At the same time, BlockDAG is preparing for its Singapore Deployment Event. Instead of a quiet presale ending, this global showcase will demonstrate the live capabilities of its hybrid Layer-1 and DAG framework. It will also launch BlockDAG Explorer, giving full visibility into wallets, miners, smart contracts, and transaction data. This transparent rollout sets a higher bar for accountability.

Engagement is also being fueled by gamified mechanics. Buyer Battles allocate 50 million BDAG daily, with unsold amounts given to the day’s top buyer before resetting. This daily competition adds excitement and rewards bold action.

Alongside these, BlockDAG’s hardware rollouts continue. Nearly 19,700 miners have already been shipped, all fully compatible with the X1 app, capable of mining up to 200 BDAG per day. This mix of software, incentives, and physical delivery shows why BlockDAG is being recognized as more than hype; it is proving its ecosystem step by step.

Final Word

DOGE is waiting on ETF approvals, and Pi is finding temporary relief in upgrades and supply cuts. Both show activity, but both remain tied to uncertain outcomes.

BlockDAG, however, has raised $405M+, sold 26.1B coins, and is offering a $0.0013 presale entry before its $0.05 launch. Its 25% referral system, 3M app users, Deployment Event in Singapore, Buyer Battles, and nearly 19,700 miners shipped prove ongoing delivery. With the launch of BlockDAG Explorer, it is setting clear standards of transparency and adoption.

For those looking for the best crypto to buy now, BlockDAG is stepping ahead with real milestones while DOGE and Pi attempt to catch up.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

