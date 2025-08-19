From First Presale Phase to Mainnet—How LYNO Could Multiply August Investors’ Profits by 18x

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 12:23
LYNO is rapidly becoming one of the most hopeful blockchain projects of the year. In early August, investors are looking at 18x returns with its mainnet launch on the horizon. With a successful presale and a fast-growing ecosystem, here is how LYNO can turn pre-support into genuine wealth.

LYNO Early Presale & Growth Drivers

One-of-a-kind chances to invest are available at LYNO early bird presale phase at a price of only $0.050 per token. The project has been receiving high interest due to its cross-chain arbitrage system and the use of AI-related characteristics. LYNO is scalable, supported by 15 EVM blockchains and a growing demand of DeFi. With less supply of tokens, the increasing demand may stimulate prices to explode, giving a payoff to early investors.

AI-Powered DeFi Profits with Big Rewards for Early Investors

LYNO AI is the decentralized, AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage protocol that increases trading P&L by intelligently automating trading strategies and executing instantly. It leverages four major layers, such as flash loans and dynamic profit settlement, and is efficient and scalable. The holders of the tokens enjoy governance, staking rewards, and up to 60% of protocol profits. LYNO has a good incentive around a Cyberscope audit in addition to a token giveaway of 100,000 tokens to those who attend a presale event. The early presale period is the best period to purchase tokens before the second-phase boom in prices and demand.

Audited Presale with 100K Token Giveaway for Early Backers

They keep It’s simple: LYNO has already prepared a presale that is transparent and totally secure; it supports ETH, USDT, and USDC with safe ERC20 transfers and live Chainlink price feeds, and no manual input or guesswork. To reward users, LYNO will hold a time-limited giveaway of LYNO tokens; a total of 100,000 tokens will be given away, and ten beneficiaries will get 10,000 LYNO each. Participants should be awarded with the completion of social tasks and investing at least $100 in the presale in order to qualify—reward one who is interested and active.

Conclusion: A Rare Window for High-Potential Gains

Lyno is gearing up to become a leader in the DeFi sector, with innovative AI, cross-chain capabilities, and a well-developed token economy. Having an audited presale, good incentives, and a potential to get an 18x return on investments in early August, LYNO is a unique chance to get a step ahead. The current price is the greatest, and as the project moves toward mainnet and its demand starts growing, first movers can become the winners of this new market game changer.

For more information about LYNO, visit the links below:

  • Website: https://lyno.ai/ 
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 
  • Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai 

