From Houses to Bitcoin: Balaji Predicts Shift in Investments

Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase CTO, says that as Bitcoin’s value grows, investors are moving their focus away from real estate towards Bitcoin. He believes this shift will reduce the appeal of property as an investment, with more people choosing Bitcoin as their preferred asset. Srinivasan suggests that this trend reflects a fundamental change in how wealth is stored and grown in the digital age, favoring crypto over traditional property investments.
