Advertisement





XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG.

EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%.

The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes.

Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target

EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018.

A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading.

Advertisement





In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase.

The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025.

EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally.

The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89.

Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points.

XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum.

EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025.

A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s consolidation periods ended in steep rallies.

However, broader crypto market conditions remain a significant factor. Regulatory uncertainty in the United States, ongoing litigation involving Ripple, and global liquidity shifts all contribute to the question of whether XRP achieves these targets.

The asset maintains a market capitalization, making it one of the top five cryptocurrencies by market value, according to CoinMarketCap data, which currently stands at $167 billion.

While technical models provide a structured roadmap, price forecasts in cryptocurrency markets are inherently speculative.

For context, previous projections of similar magnitude have sometimes taken months or even years to materialize. Ripple’s legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also add uncertainty. EGRAG CRYPTO’s case for an 857% XRP rally rests on repeating patterns that have defined previous market cycles.