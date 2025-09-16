PayPal is reshaping the way money moves across apps, borders, and currencies with its new launch – PayPal Links. This is a new feature that lets users send or receive money through a one-time personalized link.

For the first time, crypto is a part of the experience. Users can now transfer Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), PayPal USD ($PYUSD), and more, directly to PayPal, Venmo, and even some external wallets.

The roll-out will begin in the US before expanding to international markets later this year.

These upgrades are all a part of the PayPal World framework, which aims to connect billions of wallets globally. This move is a milestone for crypto adoption, pushing peer-to-peer payments beyond speculation and into a real everyday use.

Within this context, the spotlight is increasingly likely to soon turn to solutions like the Best Wallet app and its $BEST token. This versatile wallet app offers decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) experiences with a lot more flexibility than those offered by PayPal.

PayPal Links: Mainstream Evolution of Peer-to-Peer

PayPal Links introduces a new, streamlined way to handle P2P payments. By creating a personalized, one-time link, users can request or send funds and drop it into any conversion over text, email, or chat.

Each link is private, expires after 10 days if unclaimed, and ensures that funds are transferred instantly once accepted via PayPal’s app.

However, the most significant part of this launch is crypto integration. With PayPal Links, users can also send $BTC, $ETH, $PYUSD, and more across not just PayPal and Venmo, but also other wallet apps.

This closes the gap between mainstream banking apps and crypto-native rails, allowing millions of users to interact with crypto in a familiar P2P flow.

By embedding crypto into everyday transfers, PayPal is helping legitimize digital assets as a part of everyday life, setting the stage for broader adoption across both traditional and decentralized ecosystems.

Why This Matters for Crypto Adoption

Peer-to-peer payments were one of the core tenets of Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision for Bitcoin. PayPal’s latest update brings that vision one step closer to fruition.

With 400M+ active accounts, PayPal’s integration of $BTC, $ETH, $PYUSD, and other crypto assets instantly expands the global reach of crypto payments.

Venmo is already seeing its highest total payment volume growth in three years, suggesting strong consumer appetite for digital-first transfers.

Stablecoins add another dimension to this. PayPal’s $PYUSD is being positioned for cross-border transactions, where the stablecoin rails are estimated to cut remittance costs by up to 95%.

Combined with the PayPal World framework, which connects potentially billions of wallets, the stage is being set for faster, borderless movement of money.

For investors, this development doesn’t just strengthen crypto’s utility. It also highlights the growing demand for the best hot wallets – like the Best Wallet app, which extends P2P functionality beyond PayPal’s centralized rails, and into full Web3 ecosystems.

Best Wallet: The Next-Gen Crypto Gateway

PayPal’s move to integrate crypto into P2P payments marks a milestone. However, it still functions as a centralized bridge.

That leaves an opportunity for crypto-native solutions like, a self-custodial, multi-chain, AI-powered Web3 wallet designed to take P2P finance to the next level.

Best Wallet already offers a smooth, PayPal-like user experience, but with true wallet-to-wallet interoperability between blockchains and dApps.

The narrative is clear: PayPal is normalizing crypto for hundreds of millions of users, and many will seek out wallets that provide improved flexibility, security, and decentralization that PayPal cannot.

That fits in extremely well with Best Wallet’s plan to dominate 40% of the global crypto wallet market by the end of next year. And it’s using the Best Wallet Token to nail the brief.

How $BEST Is Driving Global Domination

Best Wallet’s native $BEST token powers utilities like higher staking rewards, governance rights, fee discounts, access to presales, and loyalty perks. This gives you financial incentives far beyond what traditional fintech apps like PayPal can offer.

From an investor perspective, $BEST is perfectly positioned as a high-upside retail play that complements Bitcoin and Ethereum’s utility in this new era of payments.

We’re already seeing investors catch on to this, too. Thehas raised close to $16M and is attracting more mindshare on social media by the day.

And considering its place alongside PayPal’s narrative, this figure is likely to grow significantly.

Right now, you can buy $BEST for $0.025645 and stake it for 83% APY. Take a look at our How to Buy the Best Wallet Token guide to do just that.

From centralized rails to decentralized gateways, money is moving faster and more globally than ever before. And $BEST could be one of the biggest winners as P2P adoption continues to accelerate.

Our Best Wallet Token price prediction shows that $BEST has the potential to reach $0.035215 by the end of the year – and $0.07 by 2030. That’s a significant ROI of 37.3% and 172.9% respectively.

So, be sure to grab your spot in the Best Wallet Token presale before the crowd catches on.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – www.newsbtc.com/news/paypal-crypto-p2p-payments-best-wallet