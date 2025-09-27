From Program to Sketch: Modeling Non-Deterministic Observations in Code Generation

Abstract and 1. Introduction
Background & Related Work
Method
3.1 Sampling Small Mutations
3.2 Policy
3.3 Value Network & Search
3.4 Architecture
Experiments
4.1 Environments
4.2 Baselines
4.3 Ablations
Conclusion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References
\
Appendix
A. Mutation Algorithm
B. Context-Free Grammars
C. Sketch Simulation
D. Complexity Filtering
E. Tree Path Algorithm
F. Implementation Details
As mentioned in the main text, we implement the CSG2D-Sketch environment, which is the same as CSG2D with a hand-drawn sketch observation model. We do this to primarily show how this sort of a generative model can possibly be applied to a real-world task, and that observations do not need to
\
\ be deterministic. Our sketch algorithm can be found in our codebase, and is based off the approach described in Wood et al. [39].
\ Our compiler uses Iceberg [16] and Google’s 2D Skia library to perform boolean operations on primitive paths. The resulting path consists of line and cubic bézier commands. We post-process these commands to generate sketches. For each command, we first add Gaussian noise to all points stated in those commands. For each line, we randomly pick a point near the 50% and 75% of the line, add Gaussian noise, and fit a Catmull-Rom spline [5]. For all curves, we sample random points at uniform intervals and fit Catmull-Rom splines. We have a special condition for circles, where we ensure that the start and end points are randomized to create the effect of the pen lifting off. Additionally we randomize the stroke thickness.
\ Figure 10 shows the same program rendered multiple times using our randomized sketch simulator.
\
:::info Authors:
(1) Shreyas Kapur, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);
(2) Erik Jenner, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);
(3) Stuart Russell, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]).
:::
:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.
:::
\