From Program to Sketch: Modeling Non-Deterministic Observations in Code Generation

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Background &amp; Related Work Method 3.1 Sampling Small Mutations 3.2 Policy 3.3 Value Network &amp; Search 3.4 Architecture Experiments 4.1 Environments 4.2 Baselines 4.3 Ablations Conclusion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References \ Appendix A. Mutation Algorithm B. Context-Free Grammars C. Sketch Simulation D. Complexity Filtering E. Tree Path Algorithm F. Implementation Details C Sketch Simulation As mentioned in the main text, we implement the CSG2D-Sketch environment, which is the same as CSG2D with a hand-drawn sketch observation model. We do this to primarily show how this sort of a generative model can possibly be applied to a real-world task, and that observations do not need to \ \ be deterministic. Our sketch algorithm can be found in our codebase, and is based off the approach described in Wood et al. [39]. \ Our compiler uses Iceberg [16] and Google’s 2D Skia library to perform boolean operations on primitive paths. The resulting path consists of line and cubic bézier commands. We post-process these commands to generate sketches. For each command, we first add Gaussian noise to all points stated in those commands. For each line, we randomly pick a point near the 50% and 75% of the line, add Gaussian noise, and fit a Catmull-Rom spline [5]. For all curves, we sample random points at uniform intervals and fit Catmull-Rom splines. We have a special condition for circles, where we ensure that the start and end points are randomized to create the effect of the pen lifting off. Additionally we randomize the stroke thickness. \ Figure 10 shows the same program rendered multiple times using our randomized sketch simulator. \ :::info Authors: (1) Shreyas Kapur, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]); (2) Erik Jenner, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]); (3) Stuart Russell, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]). ::: :::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license. ::: \Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Background &amp; Related Work Method 3.1 Sampling Small Mutations 3.2 Policy 3.3 Value Network &amp; Search 3.4 Architecture Experiments 4.1 Environments 4.2 Baselines 4.3 Ablations Conclusion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References \ Appendix A. Mutation Algorithm B. Context-Free Grammars C. Sketch Simulation D. Complexity Filtering E. Tree Path Algorithm F. Implementation Details C Sketch Simulation As mentioned in the main text, we implement the CSG2D-Sketch environment, which is the same as CSG2D with a hand-drawn sketch observation model. We do this to primarily show how this sort of a generative model can possibly be applied to a real-world task, and that observations do not need to \ \ be deterministic. Our sketch algorithm can be found in our codebase, and is based off the approach described in Wood et al. [39]. \ Our compiler uses Iceberg [16] and Google’s 2D Skia library to perform boolean operations on primitive paths. The resulting path consists of line and cubic bézier commands. We post-process these commands to generate sketches. For each command, we first add Gaussian noise to all points stated in those commands. For each line, we randomly pick a point near the 50% and 75% of the line, add Gaussian noise, and fit a Catmull-Rom spline [5]. For all curves, we sample random points at uniform intervals and fit Catmull-Rom splines. We have a special condition for circles, where we ensure that the start and end points are randomized to create the effect of the pen lifting off. Additionally we randomize the stroke thickness. \ Figure 10 shows the same program rendered multiple times using our randomized sketch simulator. \ :::info Authors: (1) Shreyas Kapur, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]); (2) Erik Jenner, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]); (3) Stuart Russell, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]). ::: :::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license. ::: \

From Program to Sketch: Modeling Non-Deterministic Observations in Code Generation

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/27 02:00

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background & Related Work

  2. Method

    3.1 Sampling Small Mutations

    3.2 Policy

    3.3 Value Network & Search

    3.4 Architecture

  3. Experiments

    4.1 Environments

    4.2 Baselines

    4.3 Ablations

  4. Conclusion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References

    \

Appendix

A. Mutation Algorithm

B. Context-Free Grammars

C. Sketch Simulation

D. Complexity Filtering

E. Tree Path Algorithm

F. Implementation Details

C Sketch Simulation

As mentioned in the main text, we implement the CSG2D-Sketch environment, which is the same as CSG2D with a hand-drawn sketch observation model. We do this to primarily show how this sort of a generative model can possibly be applied to a real-world task, and that observations do not need to

\ Figure 11: Examples of thresholding scene images using the LZ4 compression algorithm. The left represents our test set, the right represents our training distribution.

\ be deterministic. Our sketch algorithm can be found in our codebase, and is based off the approach described in Wood et al. [39].

\ Our compiler uses Iceberg [16] and Google’s 2D Skia library to perform boolean operations on primitive paths. The resulting path consists of line and cubic bézier commands. We post-process these commands to generate sketches. For each command, we first add Gaussian noise to all points stated in those commands. For each line, we randomly pick a point near the 50% and 75% of the line, add Gaussian noise, and fit a Catmull-Rom spline [5]. For all curves, we sample random points at uniform intervals and fit Catmull-Rom splines. We have a special condition for circles, where we ensure that the start and end points are randomized to create the effect of the pen lifting off. Additionally we randomize the stroke thickness.

\ Figure 10 shows the same program rendered multiple times using our randomized sketch simulator.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Shreyas Kapur, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);

(2) Erik Jenner, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);

(3) Stuart Russell, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
NEAR
NEAR$2.766+1.09%
Threshold
T$0.01525-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+0.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:18
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,633.25+0.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000889+2.65%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+2.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57637-3.68%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets