From Ripple (XRP) to Little Pepe (LILPEPE): 6 Top Cryptos That Will Outperform Ethereum Even if It Hits $10,000

This content is provided by a sponsor.



Ethereum ( ETH) is still the second biggest cryptocurrency and continues to power the DeFi world. Some experts say ETH might hit $10,000 this bull run, so lots of investors see it as a reliable long-term choice. But while Ethereum provides stability, several other cryptocurrencies carry the potential for much higher returns. Ripple ( XRP), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), SUI, SEI, Cronos (CRO), and BONK are increasingly being discussed as tokens that could outperform ETH, delivering gains that leave Ethereum’s growth curve looking modest in comparison.

Ripple Shows Renewed Strength After Clearing Regulatory Clouds

Ripple ( XRP) has long been one of the most polarizing cryptos, but after resolving years of legal uncertainty, the project is now moving ahead with renewed momentum. At a trading range around $3, XRP continues to power ahead in its mission of transforming cross border payments. Partnerships with banks and financial institutions add credibility, and analysts believe it could climb as high as $9 this cycle, representing nearly a 200% gain from today’s levels. Compared to Ethereum, Ripple offers a clearer utility case in payments, and its lean toward institutional adoption could give it additional fuel over the next 18 months.

Little Pepe Emerges as the Meme Coin to Beat

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects of 2025, already listed on CoinMarketCap and preparing to hit two top centralized exchanges at launch. The project’s presale is in stage 11, priced at just $0.002, with over $21.6 million raised and 13.8 billion tokens sold. It has also earned a CertiK audit, giving it credibility in a space where trust is vital.

What makes LILPEPE stand out isn’t just its meme appeal but its ambitious roadmap. The team is building a Layer 2 chain dedicated exclusively to meme coins, promoting faster transactions, lower fees, and strong resistance against sniper bots. If Ethereum can hit $10,000, investors argue LILPEPE can reach $0.25 to $0.75 during this cycle, translating into thousands of percent in returns. With a vibrant community and ongoing buzz in crypto circles, it is increasingly seen as the meme coin with the greatest chance to rival PEPE’s success and perhaps even surpass it.

Sui’s Rapid Growth Continues to Impress Investors

SUI is one of the most innovative blockchain platforms that has gained prominence. Currently trading around $3.60, SUI offers the type of growth story Ethereum once did in its early days. With adoption climbing and more decentralized applications choosing Sui for its speed and efficiency, analysts predict a surge to at least $10 in the near term, offering more than 150% upside. While Ethereum’s ecosystem is already established, Sui appeals to investors looking for exponential growth in a blockchain that is still scaling up rapidly.

Sei Builds Its Identity as the Chain for Traders

SEI is carving out a strong position as the blockchain explicitly designed for trading. At just $0.33, SEI remains heavily undervalued. Experts think it could reach $1 before the year is out, suggesting nearly 200% upside. Its laser focus on trading software means it occupies space that Ethereum doesn’t, carving out a unique niche. This makes it an eye-catching speculative bet for investors looking for the next big move.

Cronos Strengthens Its Utility in the Exchange Ecosystem

Cronos (CRO), the token powering the Crypto.com ecosystem, continues to show steady utility growth. Trading around $0.12, it has established itself as one of the most recognized exchange linked tokens. With the ongoing expansion of Crypto.com’s global user base and increasing adoption of its card and payment products, CRO could reach the $1 mark during this cycle. That would mean more than 700% growth, a far stronger percentage return than Ethereum is likely to deliver, even if ETH smashes through $10,000.

Bonk Keeps Meme Culture Alive on Solana

Bonk (BONK) remains the flagship meme coin on Solana, bringing the same energy to that ecosystem as Dogecoin once did to the broader market. Trading near $0.000033, BONK has seen surging interest alongside Solana’s growth. If momentum holds, some analysts expect BONK to hit $0.0003, representing nearly 1,000% upside. With meme coins continuing to dominate retail, BONK role within the Solana community gives it explosive potential that far exceeds ETH steady climb.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum may climb to $10,000, reinforcing its role as a reliable anchor for crypto investors. But when it comes to outperformance, smaller cap tokens often deliver the kind of gains that change portfolios. Together, they represent a mix of fundamentals and community driven hype that could easily surpass Ethereum’s returns in 2025. For investors looking for higher risk but much higher upside, these six tokens offer opportunities that ETH can no longer match.

Bitcoin.com accepts no responsibility or liability, and is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article.