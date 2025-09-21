The post From Rival to Partner? — Ripple’s XRP Could Integrate with SWIFT’s 11,000+ Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Adoption in global finance is driven by both scale and common standards. The member-owned cooperative connects over 11,000+ institutions across 200 countries and territories, and delivers 90% of cross-border payments to beneficiary banks. SWIFT is moving beyond experiments. Live bank trials for digital-asset and digital-currency transactions, using banks’ existing SWIFT connections across North America, Europe, and Asia. At the same time, Ripple has deepened its footprint in regulated finance, but without any public tie-up to SWIFT. Through 2025, Ripple’s press disclosures focus on a roughly $200 million acquisition of Rail. These are the rollout of its USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, with partners in Africa and Japan, as well as custody and tokenization initiatives—not a SWIFT integration. A resurfaced industry remark has revived a long-running question: are Ripple and SWIFT destined to compete—or converge? Robert Pehrson, Head of Products at SEB, said at a prior industry forum that Ripple’s future lay in being integrated into “some other network like SWIFT,” rather than replacing it outright. Advertisement &nbsp The backdrop matters. SEB has first-hand experience with Ripple; some years back, the Swedish bank signed on to use Ripple’s technology to speed cross-border transfers between Sweden and the U.S. That gave SEB line-of-sight into how enterprise blockchains might plug into incumbent rails. SWIFT is opening doors to tokenized finance SWIFT has been testing how to move instructions for tokenized assets across multiple blockchains while keeping banks inside familiar controls and standards. In 2023, SWIFT said it had successfully run experiments—working with major institutions and Chainlink—to connect traditional systems to public and private blockchains for tokenized asset settlement. The initiative aims to demonstrate that banks can transact seamlessly between traditional fiat rails and emerging digital forms of value. A practical on-ramp for any SWIFT–Ripple alignment is ISO 20022. SWIFT’s cross-border payments… The post From Rival to Partner? — Ripple’s XRP Could Integrate with SWIFT’s 11,000+ Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Adoption in global finance is driven by both scale and common standards. The member-owned cooperative connects over 11,000+ institutions across 200 countries and territories, and delivers 90% of cross-border payments to beneficiary banks. SWIFT is moving beyond experiments. Live bank trials for digital-asset and digital-currency transactions, using banks’ existing SWIFT connections across North America, Europe, and Asia. At the same time, Ripple has deepened its footprint in regulated finance, but without any public tie-up to SWIFT. Through 2025, Ripple’s press disclosures focus on a roughly $200 million acquisition of Rail. These are the rollout of its USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, with partners in Africa and Japan, as well as custody and tokenization initiatives—not a SWIFT integration. A resurfaced industry remark has revived a long-running question: are Ripple and SWIFT destined to compete—or converge? Robert Pehrson, Head of Products at SEB, said at a prior industry forum that Ripple’s future lay in being integrated into “some other network like SWIFT,” rather than replacing it outright. Advertisement &nbsp The backdrop matters. SEB has first-hand experience with Ripple; some years back, the Swedish bank signed on to use Ripple’s technology to speed cross-border transfers between Sweden and the U.S. That gave SEB line-of-sight into how enterprise blockchains might plug into incumbent rails. SWIFT is opening doors to tokenized finance SWIFT has been testing how to move instructions for tokenized assets across multiple blockchains while keeping banks inside familiar controls and standards. In 2023, SWIFT said it had successfully run experiments—working with major institutions and Chainlink—to connect traditional systems to public and private blockchains for tokenized asset settlement. The initiative aims to demonstrate that banks can transact seamlessly between traditional fiat rails and emerging digital forms of value. A practical on-ramp for any SWIFT–Ripple alignment is ISO 20022. SWIFT’s cross-border payments…

From Rival to Partner? — Ripple’s XRP Could Integrate with SWIFT’s 11,000+ Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:55
Union
U$0.013707-3.79%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+0.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24649+1.10%
XRP
XRP$2.9796-0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017682-0.77%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Adoption in global finance is driven by both scale and common standards. The member-owned cooperative connects over 11,000+ institutions across 200 countries and territories, and delivers 90% of cross-border payments to beneficiary banks.

SWIFT is moving beyond experiments. Live bank trials for digital-asset and digital-currency transactions, using banks’ existing SWIFT connections across North America, Europe, and Asia.

At the same time, Ripple has deepened its footprint in regulated finance, but without any public tie-up to SWIFT. Through 2025, Ripple’s press disclosures focus on a roughly $200 million acquisition of Rail.

These are the rollout of its USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, with partners in Africa and Japan, as well as custody and tokenization initiatives—not a SWIFT integration.

A resurfaced industry remark has revived a long-running question: are Ripple and SWIFT destined to compete—or converge? Robert Pehrson, Head of Products at SEB, said at a prior industry forum that Ripple’s future lay in being integrated into “some other network like SWIFT,” rather than replacing it outright.

Advertisement

&nbsp

The backdrop matters. SEB has first-hand experience with Ripple; some years back, the Swedish bank signed on to use Ripple’s technology to speed cross-border transfers between Sweden and the U.S. That gave SEB line-of-sight into how enterprise blockchains might plug into incumbent rails.

SWIFT is opening doors to tokenized finance

SWIFT has been testing how to move instructions for tokenized assets across multiple blockchains while keeping banks inside familiar controls and standards.

In 2023, SWIFT said it had successfully run experiments—working with major institutions and Chainlink—to connect traditional systems to public and private blockchains for tokenized asset settlement.

The initiative aims to demonstrate that banks can transact seamlessly between traditional fiat rails and emerging digital forms of value.

A practical on-ramp for any SWIFT–Ripple alignment is ISO 20022. SWIFT’s cross-border payments and reporting migration began in March 2023 and continues through November 2025, when the coexistence period with legacy MT messages ends.

How integration could work (if it comes)

If banks request it, a plausible path would be message-level interoperability, rather than wholesale replacement of either network. 

SWIFT could carry standardized payment instructions (ISO 20022) that reference on-chain settlement on networks like the XRP Ledger or via Ripple’s enterprise stack; banks would keep using their SWIFT interfaces while optionally settling some legs in tokenized instruments or stablecoins where regulation and liquidity allow.

That mirrors how SWIFT has approached tokenized-asset pilots—using the network you already have, add interoperability modules. 


Source: https://zycrypto.com/from-rival-to-partner-ripples-xrp-could-integrate-with-swifts-11000-banks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010493+38.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09085+6.73%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-6.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.21+1.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,768.51+0.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0.010493+38.77%
Aster
ASTER$1.5674+91.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’