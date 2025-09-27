From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Jonah Wren Phillips in "Bring Her Back." A24 Bring Her Back, a new A24 horror movie from the filmmakers of the smash hit Talk to Me, is coming soon to HBO Max. Bring Her Back opened in theaters on May 30 before debuting on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1. The official logline for Bring Her Back reads, "A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother." Forbes'South Park' Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Directed by twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Philips, Sally–Anne Upton, Stephen Philips, Mischa Heywood and Sally Hawkins. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that Bring Her Back will arrive on streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 3, and on HBO linear on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the debut of Bring Her Back on HBO on Oct. 4, the cable outlet will air the Philippou brothers' 2022 horror hit Talk to Me. ForbesHit Horror Thriller '28 Years Later' Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don't have HBO Max, the streaming platform offers three tiers: The ad-based tier costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free tier is $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month. The Success Of 'Talk To Me' Weighed On The Minds Of Philippou Brothers While Making 'Bring Her Back' During the film's theatrical run, Bring Her Back earned $19.3 million domestically and nearly $19.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $39.1 million. Bring Her Back had a production budget of $17 million before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.…