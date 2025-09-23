The post From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities. The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL. Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion. Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains. This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it… The post From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities. The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL. Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion. Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains. This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it…

From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 09:26
Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities.

The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL.

Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game

Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion.

Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains.

This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it secure to use BTC on the network.

Bitcoin on SOL pairs with USDC and USD1, which are the stablecoins that dominate settlement volume across all chains. With products like the SOL Mobile Saga and Seeker, there are instant BTC swaps and BTC payments on mobile. As the focus on SOL increases, the network is becoming a hub for ETFs and RWAs, with institutional flows ramping up. Meanwhile, Wrapped BTC on SOL will be directly plugged into that liquidity.

Earning Native Bitcoin on Solana Through mSOL

Analyst CPrinz, the on-chain Researcher, has revealed a new partnership between Marinade, SOL’s leading staking platform with 10 million and $1.7 billion in total value locked, and Zeus Network. 

Specifically, the collaboration is designed to expand the utility of Marinade liquid staked SOL token, mSOL, by enabling users to earn native BTC on the SOL blockchain. Also, this partnership unlocks new opportunities across DeFi, marking a major step forward for cross-chain innovation.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/from-store-of-value-to-defi-powerhouse-solana-unlocks-bitcoins-true-utility-heres-how/

