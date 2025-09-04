From Swag To Scotch, Ryder Cup Inspires Wave Of Brand Tie-Ins

A look at the Spirit of the Cup collection Devereux X Johnnie Walker

To clinch victory in the Ryder Cup, a team needs to reach the 14.5-point threshold. But for the parade of brands that have hitched their wagon to the biennial U.S.A. vs. Europe showdown, the eventual winner is really irrelevant. All that matters is harnessing hype and fan engagement to connect with customers and drive brand impact.

Ryder Cup worldwide partner Citi has rolled out new television ads positioning golf’s variability as a metaphor for its own global reach. While basketball courts, Olympic pools, and tennis courts are precisely uniform in size, the campaign notes, golf is “never the same twice” thanks to ever-changing fairways and greens. The point is that the hole-to-hole and course-to-course dynamism of the sport mirrors the bank’s ability to adapt across 180 markets.

Building on brand activations opportunities, other companies are also leveraging the Ryder Cup to engage consumers through exclusive merchandise and localized experiences.

In a Ryder Cup–themed collaboration that hit this a.m. Johnnie Walker has partnered with Devereux Golf, a culture-forward golf label that blends streetwear sensibilities with inclusive, modern design, on a ‘Spirit of the Cup’ collection. The drop features polos, tees jerseys, and caps that vibe-check the transatlantic tussle of the storied tournament while also nodding to NYC street style to reflect the host city’s influence.

“Designing this collection, we wanted to bottle the energy of both the rivalry and New York itself,” Bert Brunner, co-founder and designer at Devereux Golf, explained.

“The city is bold, expressive, and high-energy, so we leaned into streetwear, oversized graphics, and color blocking that mirrors the intensity of the competition. But the bigger idea was about bringing golf into today’s cultural language…Together with Johnnie Walker, we created a collection that feels at home on the streets as much as it does on the course.”

The collection is part of a broader campaign that also includes themed cocktail kits and a mobile activation tour through New York, underscoring how brands are leaning into golf’s cultural crossover during the game’s most rambunctious event, the biennial cross pond grudge match.

“We’re creating experiences that live in people’s social lives, not just their golf bags. It’s about that moment when you throw on a jersey, grab a cocktail, and celebrate with friends, whether you’ve ever set foot on a course or not,” Brunner said. “It’s golf re-imagined and it’s inviting more people into the fold than ever before.”

Closeup of the back pocket of Swag’s Ryder Cup stand bag Swag Golf

The PGA of America partnered with SWAG Golf on the official U.S.A Ryder Cup team bag, with Captain Keegan Bradley chiming in input on the creative. The resulting bag (manufactured by Vessel) and head covers brim with patriotic symbolism from a bald eagle gripping golf clubs in his talons to head nods to Mount Rushmore and the Liberty Bell, as well as a hidden inspirational message from Bradley himself inside a zipper pocket and another easter egg depicting the sign at Bethpage Black that warns golfers that it is an “extremely difficult course.” Limited edition consumer versions of the bag, available online and at select Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy stores, with personalization options offered through SWAG’s website.

“The Ryder Cup is one of golf’s most iconic events, defined by its unmatched camaraderie among players, fans, and this year will be louder than ever as it returns to legendary Bethpage Black,” Nick Venson, Founder and CEO of SWAG Golf, said. Founded in 2018, SWAG Golf has built an impressive following over the years by tapping into collector psychology to sell-out limited edition product drops and inking high-profile partnerships and licensing agreements.