From Tokyo to Crypto: Metaplanet’s $2B $BTC Bet and the Rise of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group, is making waves by aggressively beefing up its Bitcoin reserves, a move that’s shaking up traditional corporate finance.

The company just added 103 more Bitcoin to its stash, a purchase worth around $11.8M. This brings its total holdings to a whopping 18,991 $BTC, valued at over $2.14B.

This puts Metaplanet in an elite club, ranking as the seventh-largest public company holding Bitcoin globally, a massive leap since they launched their Bitcoin Treasury Operations just last year.

Metaplanet’s strategy is pretty straightforward but daring: they’re raising capital through share sales and bond offerings and funneling it directly into Bitcoin. This isn’t a side project; they’re positioning the digital asset as a core part of their corporate treasury.

President Simon Gerovich sees this as a long-term play, especially with the company’s upcoming inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index, which further links Bitcoin to mainstream Japanese equities.

The semi-annual review by FTSE Russell, confirmed in September 2025, upgraded Metaplanet from small-cap to mid-cap, with the inclusion effective after market close on September 19.

Despite a recent dip in its stock, Metaplanet’s shares have shown impressive year-to-date growth, underscoring investor confidence in its bold, forward-thinking approach.

The Bigger Picture: Metaplanet’s Market Impact

Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation isn’t just about its own balance sheet; it’s a huge sign of a broader shift in how corporations view crypto.

The company’s rapid climb up the global Bitcoin treasury rankings, holding the 10th spot on CoinGecko, shows how prominent they’ve become. This strategy is clearly working, drawing attention from both traditional finance and crypto investors.

The latest Bitcoin purchase happened with $BTC was trading at a dip of $111,484, which shows the company’s ‘buy the dip’ philosophy in action.

This active approach, combined with the fact that its stock rose over 8% on the news, suggests the market is increasingly rewarding a long-term, Bitcoin-first strategy. CEO Simon Gerovich has made it clear that they’ll keep looking for different ways to fund more Bitcoin buys.

This ongoing commitment, plus its new status as a mid-cap stock in a major index, solidifies Metaplanet as a key player in bridging the gap between old-school finance and the evolving world of digital assets.

