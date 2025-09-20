From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…