FTSE100 News & Digital Asset Updates Today: Could Shiba Inu Reach $1?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 02:30
Shiba Inu price remains very low despite hype and token burns. Investors are questioning whether SHIB could ever reach $1. The coin’s massive supply limits realistic price growth. Short-term rallies are driven by speculation, not utility.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) offers real-world PayFi solutions with measurable adoption. Its wallet beta and CertiK verification provide confidence for investors.

Shiba Inu Price: Why $1 Is Unlikely

Shiba Inu price is $0.00001191. Its loyal developer community and DeFi alliances notwithstanding, SHIB continues to lack strong price momentum. While internet hype often fuels short-term rallies, the coin’s enormous supply base limits realistic growth potential. Investors frequently ask, will Shiba Inu reach $1? The short answer is that under current economic and supply conditions, such a milestone is extremely unlikely.

SHIB is a deflationary coin. Through a continuous burning process, tokens are permanently removed from circulation. While burning reduces supply and could theoretically support price growth, the scale of SHIB’s supply makes achieving substantial gains nearly impossible. Currently, over 589 trillion tokens remain in circulation, far from supporting a $1 price target. Even after extensive burns, the market capitalization required would exceed $600 trillion, over five times global GDP.

Even with aggressive adoption or extreme burning campaigns, the math makes a $1 price unrealistic. Reaching such a level would require global mass adoption or multi-year coordinated supply reductions, both highly improbable. 

Remittix: A Practical Alternative With Real Utility

Remittix has raised over $26.7 million, sold more than 672 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. The project is verified as #1 on CertiK and features a live wallet beta, making it a credible PayFi alternative to hype-driven altcoins.

Key features driving Remittix adoption include:

  • Remittix facilitates instant, cross-border transfers to bank accounts.
  • Facilitates over 30 fiat currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies for seamless transactions.
  • Tokenomics are deflationary, designed to offer long-term value to investors.
  • Early users benefit from a 15% USDT referral program, claimable daily.
  • Built with real infrastructure and audited by CertiK to ensure security.

Unlike SHIB, Remittix is focused on tangible utility, adoption, and a growing ecosystem, providing measurable investor confidence.

Conclusion: From Speculation to Real-World Utility

While the question of will Shiba Inu reach $1 generates headlines, the numbers and supply dynamics make it highly unlikely. Investors in search of meaningful crypto exposure may be better served with projects like Remittix that combine sound metrics, security, and practical use cases. Combining sound altcoins with utility tokens gives a balanced strategy in the present uncertain market, reducing speculative risk while reaping growth potential.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

