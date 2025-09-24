The post FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account. FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders. The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances. FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term. gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025 Ftx token sees major pump and dump Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time. For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared. [No, SBF is not posting himself from prison. I’m a friend posting on his behalf.] — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 24, 2025 Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote: “The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys… The post FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account. FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders. The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances. FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term. gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025 Ftx token sees major pump and dump Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time. For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared. [No, SBF is not posting himself from prison. I’m a friend posting on his behalf.] — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 24, 2025 Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote: “The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys…

FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:20
1
1$0.011785-19.37%
MemeCore
M$2.45037-1.01%
FTX Token
FTT$0.9999+19.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221+0.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701-0.07%

Key Notes

  • Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account.
  • FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders.
  • The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances.

FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term.

Ftx token sees major pump and dump

Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time.

For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared.

Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote:

“The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys not your coins”.

Earlier in 2025, in May, rumors circulated that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is unlikely to serve his full 25-year prison sentence. Some reports stated that he could see his term reduced by as much as four years through good behavior and participation in prison rehabilitation programs.

Ftx to inject $1.6 billion in crypto market next week

The FTX bankruptcy estate will release another $1.6 billion to creditors starting Sept. 30. This marks the third major distribution since the exchange’s collapse in November 2022.

The payouts are part of the ongoing Chapter 11 reorganization process and will be allocated across four creditor groups. In August, the bankrupt exchange unstaked 190K SOL, sparking speculations that it was for fund distribution.

Distribution amounts range from 78% to 120% of original account balances, funded by more than $15 billion in recovered assets. Convenience class creditors, mostly retail traders who make up 99% of the creditor base, will continue receiving repayments of roughly 120% of their original balances.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/ftx-token-ftt-pump-dump-sbf-tweet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.