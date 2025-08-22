FTX Fallout: Financial Firm Accused Of Daily Phishing Emails In Exchange’s Collapse

Kroll, a financial and risk advisory firm, is facing a class-action suit after a data breach that exposed personal details of creditors tied to FTX, BlockFi and Genesis.

According to the complaint, the breach in August 2023 let malicious actors obtain sensitive data, and that exposure has led to a wave of phishing attempts against creditors.

Allegations Of Negligence

Based on reports, the lawsuit says Kroll relied only on email for claims outreach, which made the verification process vulnerable.

The suit was filed on Tuesday in a US district court by Hall Attorneys on behalf of FTX customer Jacob Repko and other affected creditors.

The complaint claims that email-only contact created a single point of failure, and that the verification system was compromised, causing delays and, in some cases, loss of funds.

Hall Attorneys say the matter is not just about money but about fixing how creditors are contacted going forward.

Nicholas Hall, who leads the firm handling the suit, has told creditors that eligible participants might get monetary compensation and that court rulings could force operational changes at Kroll.

Repeated Breaches Raise Questions

Reports have disclosed that this is not an isolated incident for Kroll. In March, the firm reportedly suffered another breach that exposed client invoicing, accounts payable and email addresses.

Sunil Kavuri, a prominent FTX creditor, posted on X that he has been getting phishing emails on a daily basis, and he shared screenshots showing scams addressed to him by name.

One screenshot in the report shows messages arriving from Aug. 14 through Sunday, and other users replied saying they had seen the same emails.

Third Round Of FTX Reimbursement In September

The suit comes as FTX moves ahead with payouts to creditors. The third round of reimbursement is set to start on Sept. 30 and will total nearly $2 billion.

More than $5 billion went out in the second round in May, and in February the plan covered $1.2 billion for users with claims up to $50,000.

The FTX Collapse

FTX’s collapse in November 2022, spearheaded by its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, rocked the entire crypto market and erased billions of investor value.

Its failure set off a chain reaction that saw prices of digital assets plummet and raise profound doubts about risk management and transparency in the industry.

For most investors, the case was a watershed, underscoring the weaknesses of centralized platforms and stoking demands for a more extensive regulation and protection in crypto.

Featured image from Quartz, chart from TradingView