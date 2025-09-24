The post FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in allegedly fraudulent transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust sued Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made by the co-founder of the fallen exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried. As Bloomberg Law reported on Sept. 23, the trust filed the lawsuit on Sept. 22 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust claimed that Bankman-Fried fraudulently transferred funds through commingled and misappropriated assets from the FTX business, with most of the money coming from customer deposits at the FTX.com exchange. The lawsuit represents part of ongoing efforts to recover funds for creditors after the exchange’s historic 2022 collapse. According to the complaint, Bankman-Fried used his personal hedge fund, Alameda Research, to invest in Genesis Digital at “outrageously inflated prices” between August 2021 and April 2022 while the broader FTX business was insolvent. Alameda received much less than reasonably equivalent value for its investment, the trust alleges. Kazakhstan operations and warning signs Genesis Digital operated as a Bitcoin mining firm based in Kazakhstan, benefiting from political connections to former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and access to inexpensive energy. The company faced mounting challenges throughout 2021 as China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining drove miners to Kazakhstan, straining the country’s electric grid. The lawsuit alleged that multiple warning signs preceded Bankman-Fried’s investment, including Kazakhstan’s energy crisis, lack of interest from other major investors, unaudited financial records, and reports linking Genesis Digital to money laundering and tax evasion. Additionally, the filing stated that Bankman-Fried ignored these red flags while proceeding with the investment. Genesis Digital’s valuation increased dramatically from $3.25 billion in July 2021 to between $8.3 billion and $12.2 billion by November of the same year. According to the filing, one board member described the valuation surge as… The post FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in allegedly fraudulent transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust sued Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made by the co-founder of the fallen exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried. As Bloomberg Law reported on Sept. 23, the trust filed the lawsuit on Sept. 22 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust claimed that Bankman-Fried fraudulently transferred funds through commingled and misappropriated assets from the FTX business, with most of the money coming from customer deposits at the FTX.com exchange. The lawsuit represents part of ongoing efforts to recover funds for creditors after the exchange’s historic 2022 collapse. According to the complaint, Bankman-Fried used his personal hedge fund, Alameda Research, to invest in Genesis Digital at “outrageously inflated prices” between August 2021 and April 2022 while the broader FTX business was insolvent. Alameda received much less than reasonably equivalent value for its investment, the trust alleges. Kazakhstan operations and warning signs Genesis Digital operated as a Bitcoin mining firm based in Kazakhstan, benefiting from political connections to former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and access to inexpensive energy. The company faced mounting challenges throughout 2021 as China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining drove miners to Kazakhstan, straining the country’s electric grid. The lawsuit alleged that multiple warning signs preceded Bankman-Fried’s investment, including Kazakhstan’s energy crisis, lack of interest from other major investors, unaudited financial records, and reports linking Genesis Digital to money laundering and tax evasion. Additionally, the filing stated that Bankman-Fried ignored these red flags while proceeding with the investment. Genesis Digital’s valuation increased dramatically from $3.25 billion in July 2021 to between $8.3 billion and $12.2 billion by November of the same year. According to the filing, one board member described the valuation surge as…

FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in allegedly fraudulent transfers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:08
1
1$0,013189+%34,29
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004648-%1,56
GRIDOS
GRID$0,0081377-%9,70
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016034-%7,33
Major
MAJOR$0,13531+%1,35

FTX Recovery Trust sued Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made by the co-founder of the fallen exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried.

As Bloomberg Law reported on Sept. 23, the trust filed the lawsuit on Sept. 22 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn.

The trust claimed that Bankman-Fried fraudulently transferred funds through commingled and misappropriated assets from the FTX business, with most of the money coming from customer deposits at the FTX.com exchange.

The lawsuit represents part of ongoing efforts to recover funds for creditors after the exchange’s historic 2022 collapse.

According to the complaint, Bankman-Fried used his personal hedge fund, Alameda Research, to invest in Genesis Digital at “outrageously inflated prices” between August 2021 and April 2022 while the broader FTX business was insolvent.

Alameda received much less than reasonably equivalent value for its investment, the trust alleges.

Kazakhstan operations and warning signs

Genesis Digital operated as a Bitcoin mining firm based in Kazakhstan, benefiting from political connections to former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and access to inexpensive energy.

The company faced mounting challenges throughout 2021 as China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining drove miners to Kazakhstan, straining the country’s electric grid.

The lawsuit alleged that multiple warning signs preceded Bankman-Fried’s investment, including Kazakhstan’s energy crisis, lack of interest from other major investors, unaudited financial records, and reports linking Genesis Digital to money laundering and tax evasion.

Additionally, the filing stated that Bankman-Fried ignored these red flags while proceeding with the investment. Genesis Digital’s valuation increased dramatically from $3.25 billion in July 2021 to between $8.3 billion and $12.2 billion by November of the same year.

According to the filing, one board member described the valuation surge as “insane and off-market. ”

Bankman-Fried traveled to Kazakhstan in December 2021 to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an attempt to address concerns about crypto mining operations. The diplomatic effort failed to resolve the industry’s mounting regulatory and energy challenges.

The investment allowed Genesis Digital founders Makhat and Krohn to sell nearly $551 million of their personal shares directly to Alameda Research, enabling them to “cash out of a failing company,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit characterized Genesis Digital as “one of Bankman-Fried’s most reckless investments with commingled and misappropriated funds.”

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ftx-recovery-trust-sues-genesis-digital-to-recover-1-15b-in-allegedly-fraudulent-transfers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016049-%7,32
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0,01557+%0,97
BarnBridge
BOND$0,158+%2,06
Moonveil
MORE$0,0855+%0,78
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03799-%5,42
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003393-%1,04
Safe Token
SAFE$0,3849+%0,52
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns