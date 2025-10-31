FTX: The Billion-Dollar “Rescue” That Cost Customers Everything (Except Their Money)

Crypto news has seen an abundance of tales about FTX and its downfall. As the story goes, it was supposed to be a scandal of lost billions.

A crypto catastrophe etched into the annals of financial history. Yet, three years on from its cataclysmic collapse in 2022, the latest internal documents paint a far more nuanced picture.

Contrary to the popular narrative, a latest revelation reveals that FTX was never truly insolvent. The exchange held liquid assets worth tens of billions, enough to repay virtually all customers in full.

Instead, what unfolded was an accelerated fire sale of assets, piles of legal fees, and a bankruptcy process.

All this combined may have cost stakeholders (and the broader crypto ecosystem) far more than the crash itself.

Crypto News: FTX Was Never Insolvent

Welcome to the complicated, costly aftermath of one of the biggest bankruptcies in crypto news.

The FTX estate now claims that nearly 98% of allowed customer claims have already been fully repaid, and with interest, no less.

Customers will reportedly recover up to 143% of their petition-date balances. On paper, that’s a comforting number.

But here’s the sting in the tail: those balances are locked in at the battered market prices of late 2022, the crypto market’s darkest hours.

Bitcoin, Solana, and other digital assets have since soared in value and aren’t being repaid in kind. That leaves original holders effectively locked out of billions in missed upside.

It’s a technical “full repayment” that feels hollow to many, as their crypto holdings are frozen in legal limbo. Lost value while the outside world bounced back.

Crypto News: FTX was Not Insolvent. | Source: SBF on X

A Tidal Wave of Legal Bills

So how did the situation deteriorate to this extent? The answer lies not in the initial collapse or alleged fraud, but in the tidal wave of legal bills and asset liquidations that followed bankruptcy filings.

According to multiple Bloomberg reports, fees for bankruptcy counsel and consultants have topped $950 million.

That makes it among the costliest Chapter 11 cases ever seen, second only to the Lehman Brothers disaster.

Beyond the fees, steep fire-sale prices for assets (many sold off to insiders or at deep discounts) have drained the estate of tens of billions in value.

Estimates suggest as much as $120 billion in potential upside evaporated during bankruptcy. That includes missed equity gains and investment returns.

FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) simply posted the document on X, along with the words:

The courtroom drama also revealed a sharp divergence between narrative and reality. FTX wasn’t a husk of insolvency when it filed for bankruptcy.

Rather, it had billions in cash, liquid crypto, and other assets sufficient to cover customer payouts.

However, legal and administrative decisions mandated dollarizing claims at 2022 values, effectively locking in losses that might have been avoided had the exchange operated a solvent wind-down or restructuring.

This shift left both equity investors and customers on the losing end as usual. It stripped away any chance of participating in the crypto market’s recovery since the crash.

The Bankruptcy Raises Questions About the Role of Professionals Involved

The implications for crypto news go beyond FTX’s immediate stakeholders. For the broader market, the collapse and its protracted aftermath are a cautionary tale of what can happen when market turbulence meets an unwieldy legal process.

Beyond the well-covered saga of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial and conviction, the bankruptcy itself raises tough questions about the role of professionals involved.

The countless lawyers, trustees, and consultants who profited handsomely at the expense of asset recovery.

Their fees alone could have paid creditors an additional 8%, according to Bloomberg’s court case analysis.

It seems that the rhetoric of “maximizing recoveries” translates into prolonged processes, astronomical legal costs, and eroded value.

A tragic episode in crypto news that no one ever wants to see repeated.