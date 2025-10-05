FTX warns creditors against phishing emails and scam websites

PANews reported on October 5th that as FTX prepares to make its third round of payouts to creditors, totaling $1.65 billion, the official FTX account on the X platform issued a stern warning, alerting creditors and the public to the increasing number of phishing attacks. Scammers are impersonating bankruptcy reorganization administrators Kroll Restructuring Administration and FTX Recovery Trust in sending deceptive emails, claiming users are eligible for payouts ranging from 118% to 142%. They then trick users into clicking on fraudulent links or visiting fake websites to connect their wallets or confirm information. FTX emphasized that it would never email users asking them to connect their wallets or provide personal information in order to claim their funds, and urged creditors to consult only the official website and remain wary of any suspicious emails. PANews reported on October 5th that as FTX prepares to make its third round of payouts to creditors, totaling $1.65 billion, the official FTX account on the X platform issued a stern warning, alerting creditors and the public to the increasing number of phishing attacks. Scammers are impersonating bankruptcy reorganization administrators Kroll Restructuring Administration and FTX Recovery Trust in sending deceptive emails, claiming users are eligible for payouts ranging from 118% to 142%. They then trick users into clicking on fraudulent links or visiting fake websites to connect their wallets or confirm information. FTX emphasized that it would never email users asking them to connect their wallets or provide personal information in order to claim their funds, and urged creditors to consult only the official website and remain wary of any suspicious emails.