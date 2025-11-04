ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
FTX drops proposal that could have stopped repayments to users in China and other regions.FTX drops proposal that could have stopped repayments to users in China and other regions.

FTX withdraws proposal to forfeit $800M in customer claims

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/11/04 17:45

FTX has dropped its controversial plan to classify nearly $800 million in customer claims across 49 countries as “restricted” and potentially subject to forfeiture, marking a major victory for international creditors of the collapsed crypto exchange.

The FTX Recovery Trust filed a formal notice of withdrawal with the Delaware bankruptcy court, reversing a proposal that had sparked strong opposition from creditor groups, particularly in China, which accounted for the majority of the affected claims.

FTX changes its plan for bankruptcy after pressure from international creditors

FTX initially requested a U.S. court to approve a “Restricted Jurisdiction Procedure” to determine the countries where local laws and government restrictions make it difficult to compensate users. The company aimed to simplify the repayment process, but instead, customers became angry when they discovered they would lose everything simply because of their location.

The plan was to hire lawyers in each of the 49 countries to check if the repayment process was legal. Users in these regions would automatically lose their repayment right if the lawyer found out that the process broke local laws, and their money would be distributed among other creditors. 

International customers said the plan was unfair and discriminatory because users had already suffered big losses and should not be punished further just because of legal or political issues in their countries.

Weiwei Ji, an investor based in Singapore, led 300 Chinese claimants and filed an official objection in a Delaware bankruptcy court. He said FTX had no solid reason to include China in the list of restricted countries and that if the court approved the plan, other big companies would start denying customers payments simply based on geography.

FTX withdrew the motion after facing a lot of backlash, and many creditors are happy because customers will now get the money they deserve. 

Creditors welcome the reversal of bankruptcy as FTX focuses on repayment and appeal

Many customers were pleased and said it felt like FTX was finally addressing their concerns. It also showed that the company wants to reduce new legal fights because if their plea was approved, customers would rise up again to fight it in court. 

Similarly, many creditors said they felt left out because most of the discussions and court actions took place in the United States, but after FTX reversed its plan, they now feel included. They also hope this step will speed up future decisions about how much money they can collect from the remaining assets.

The founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, will attend his appeal hearing in New York to challenge his conviction for fraud. He continues to defend himself and says FTX and its trading firm, Alameda Research, were not insolvent when the company collapsed in 2022. The founder explains that his company had more than enough assets to survive the crisis, but bankruptcy lawyers exaggerated its financial problems and shut down the firm too quickly. 

The lawyers also sold valuable assets for far less than they were worth, and this made the situation that FTX was in look worse than it really was. Some of Bankman-Fried’s supporters say poor management was the reason the company collapsed in the first place, but legal experts and former employees disagree. They say billions of dollars in customer funds went missing, and records showed large amounts of money had been transferred to Alameda.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.83%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014922+4.56%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047762+50.12%
Allo
RWA$0.004497-1.14%
Starpower
STAR$0.12222-1.04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,519.50
$105,519.50$105,519.50

+0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,534.52
$3,534.52$3,534.52

+0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5466
$2.5466$2.5466

+0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.03
$166.03$166.03

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17873
$0.17873$0.17873

-0.27%