Fujian MLM Cryptocurrency Leaders Sentenced, Appeal Rejected

The Shishi City Procuratorate has prosecuted a cryptocurrency-based MLM scheme led by Li, resulting in millions of RMB defrauded from participants in Fujian Province, China.

This case exemplifies the dangers of using cryptocurrency and NFTs to mask fraudulent schemes, highlighting the critical role of legal intervention in protecting public financial interests.

Leaders Found Guilty of Fraudulent Practices

Following an investigation by the Shishi City Procuratorate, four individuals, led by Li, were convicted of organizing and leading a fraudulent cryptocurrency MLM scheme. They were sentenced to various prison terms ranging from three to six years with additional fines. The organization, disguised as a legitimate crypto project, used hierarchical recruitment and fake earnings to attract funds.

The prosecution, led by the Shishi City court, highlighted poor revenue sustainability, noting that the project relied on new member investments rather than genuine business activities. This structure aligned with traditional MLM behavior, encompassing threshold fees like cryptocurrency purchase prerequisites.

Crypto Fraud Tactics and Regulatory Perspectives Examined

Did you know? The Fujian crypto MLM scheme raised funds equivalent to over ¥20 million RMB, echoing the characteristics of worldwide MLM operations such as OneCoin, leading to hefty fines and legal interventions globally.

Experts from Coincu suggest that the scheme reflects persisting global risks associated with crypto-related pyramid structures. They emphasize the ongoing necessity for vigilant regulatory scrutiny to deter fraudulent activities that exploit blockchain technology under the guise of legitimate operations. Furthermore, the FBI’s 2023 report on cryptocurrency fraud trends highlights the increase in complex scams targeting crypto investors.