Full Guide: Pokémon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/06 18:19
Pokémon trading cards, once confined to hobby shops and physical grading services, are now part of the tokenization wave. Collectors can trade tokenized cards instantly on blockchain marketplaces, bypassing the headaches of shipping, verification, and fluctuating valuations.

This shift is more than a niche trend—it’s a growing market merging cultural assets with blockchain infrastructure.

The Numbers Behind the Surge

  • $124 million tokenized in August – a 5x increase since January (Messari).
  • Courtyard.io led the charge with nearly $80 million in activity.
  • Collector Crypt, built on Solana, followed with $44 million in trades.

This rapid growth shows that tokenization isn’t limited to gold, bonds, or real estate—it’s expanding into collectibles with mass appeal.

Collector Crypt and the Rise of CARDS

Collector Crypt has become a breakout project by issuing NFTs that directly represent physical Pokémon cards. The result:

  • $CARDS token surged 10x in one week, pushing valuation to nearly $500 million.
  • Gamified features like a Gacha Machine brought in another $16 million in revenue within seven days.

dexscreener.com_CARDS_USDC_2025-09-06_13-14-47.png

CARDS/USDC 4-hours chart via dexscreener

Check out the gamified trading here: Collector Crypt Gacha Machine.
On-chain liquidity and instant NFT representation have turned Pokémon cards into a new playground for crypto traders. Track CARDS on Solana via Dexscreener.

How Courtyard.io Tokenizes Cards

Courtyard.io has built a bridge between physical assets and NFTs:

  1. Digital twin (NFT): Each card is securely stored with Brink’s and minted on the Polygon blockchain.
  2. Instant trading: Cards can be listed and sold globally as NFTs with 1% resale royalties.
  3. Redemption option: Owners can redeem physical cards after KYC, paying handling and shipping costs.

Screenshot 2025-09-06 131107.png

Explore listings here: Courtyard Pokémon Master Pack.

Market Impact and Analyst Views

Danny Nelson from Bitwise compared the Pokémon boom to Polymarket’s rise, arguing that collectibles with huge demand but weak financial infrastructure are the ideal test market for tokenization.

For fans and investors, tokenized Pokémon cards represent more than nostalgia—they are now cultural assets redefined in a digital-first economy.

Where to Sell Your Pokémon Cards

Depending on your strategy, here are the best venues:

  • Courtyard.io – Sell directly as NFTs, no shipping needed.
  • eBay / PSA-eBay service – Massive global reach for graded cards.
  • Cardmarket (EU) – Largest marketplace for trading cards in Europe.
  • Facebook Marketplace / Groups – Fast local deals with no fees.
  • SLAP.AUCTION (Germany) – Full-service listing and grading for PSA cards.
  • Auction Houses (Goldin, PWCC, Card Shows) – Premium option for rare, high-value cards.

Hybrid strategies are possible too—list NFTs on OpenSea (Polygon) while advertising redemption availability for collectors.

