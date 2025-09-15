The post Full List of XRP ETFs: Filings, Dates, Deadlines, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Some progress has been made in the ETF applications by getting listed on the U.S. Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to delay the deadline. On September 10, the agency announced that it will issue its final decision on Franklin’s XRP ETF proposal later this year.

List of XRP ETF Applications

ProShares Ultra XRP ETF

Application Filed: January 17, 2025

Approved and launched on July 18, 2025

Provides 2x leveraged exposure to XRP futures

Grayscale XRP ETF

Application filed: September 5, 2024.

Form: 19b-4 submitted on January 30, 2025, to convert its XRP Trust into an exchange-traded fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The SEC’s final decision is expected to be made on October 18, 2025.

21Shares XRP ETF

Application filed: November 21, 2024

Form: 19b-1 to register its Core XRP Trust shares for listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. Final decision on approve or disapprove will be made on October 19, 2025.

Bitwise

Application filed: December 2, 2024

Form: S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF that would hold XRP directly.

SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. Final decision on approve or disapprove will be made on October 20, 2025.

Canary Capital

Application filed: October 8, 2024

Form: S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF. It allows investors to have direct exposure to XRP’s price without needing to buy, hold, or manage the cryptocurrency themselves.

SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. It got listed on DTCC, but the Final decision by the SEC will be made on October 24, 2025.

WisdomTree

Application filed: December 2, 2024

Form: S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF that directly tracks the price of XRP.

SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. Final decision on approve or disapprove will be made on October 24-25, 2025.

Franklin Templeton

Application filed: March

Form: S-1 to provide a regulated institutional investment vehicle that directly holds XRP tokens.

SEC announced a 60-day extension for the Franklin XRP ETF review and has now set a new deadline for November 14, 2025.

CoinShares

Application filed: January 24, 2025

Form: S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF. This aims to provide investors with regulated, direct exposure to XRP through a traditional exchange-traded fund.

SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. Final decision on approve or disapprove will be made on October 25, 2025.

RexShares Rex-Osprey

Application filed: January 21, 2025

Form: S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF that holds XRP tokens directly.

The SEC was expected to make a decision by September 12, 2025, but it got delayed, allowing more time to review before granting approval.

Volatility Shares XRP ETF

Application filed: May 21, 2025

Form: N-1A Post-Effective Amendment registration. It plans to launch both a 1x XRP futures ETF and a 2x leveraged XRP futures ETF.

The SEC’s decision timeline was scheduled for July 2025, but was later delayed.