Full Match Card, Start Time, Streaming Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:52
CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 3: Cody Rhodes in action against Seth Rollins during SmackDown at KIA Forum on October 3, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE via Getty Images

Highlights

  • First-ever Crown Jewel held outside Saudi Arabia
  • Rhodes vs. Rollins headlines a compact four-match card
  • Rhea Ripley competes in her home country of Australia

After an eventful episode of Smackdown from Cincinnati, Ohio, there are no new matches added to the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia, but there’s increased drama. As of now, there are four matches. It feels like at least one more is destined to be added.

Here’s a look at the four confirmed bouts and the watch info.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 – How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 11
Time: 8am ET
Location: RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
How to Watch: ESPN App

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Full Card

Crown Jewel 2025 marks a new chapter for WWE’s international presentation. For the first time, the event leaves Saudi Arabia, landing at Perth’s RAC Arena — a modern venue expected to create a lively atmosphere for one of the company’s biggest fall shows.

The main card will air live at 8 a.m. ET in the U.S., reflecting the Australian time zone difference and creating an early start for North American fans.

WWE will be executing another takeover beginning Friday, October 10 with Smackdown, followed by the PLE on Saturday and Raw on Monday — all in the same arena. The crowd should be buzzing, and while all four confirmed matches have appeal, Rhodes vs. Rollins stands above the rest.

Unlike last year’s Crown Jewel battle between Rhodes and Gunther, Rollins and Cody share layered history. WWE has done an excellent job highlighting that tension, and Randy Orton’s involvement makes it even more intriguing.

On Friday, Paul Heyman teased a “prophecy” predicting a turn from either Rhodes or Orton. He’s almost certainly right, but is Crown Jewel the event? That’s part of the draw.

Some fans across social media have wondered why WWE moved Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia. The answer is almost certainly money. Others believe the writing is on the wall for Rollins to win.

Ishaan Rathi of Sportskeeda noted that mentioning Rhodes’ 3-0 record might hint at a Rollins victory. If Orton turns on Rhodes, costing him the CJ ring and setting up a world title chase at his old friend’s expense, it’ll be predictable — but entertaining.

While I’m a fan of PLEs with 5-7 matches, I’m totally plugged in for what WWE is selling with CJ–even if that means I have to get up early on a Saturday morning to watch it live.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/10/04/wwe-crown-jewel-2025-full-card-date-time-and-latest-updates/

