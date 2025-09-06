Fundamental Global, the Ethereum treasury company, announced that its articles of incorporation have been amended, completing the name change and expanding the number of publicly traded shares.

PANews reported on September 6th that Fundamental Global Inc., a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, announced that the certificate of amendment to its amended and restated articles of incorporation has been declared effective by the Nevada Secretary of State, meaning its corporate name will officially change to "FG Nexus Inc." Furthermore, according to the amendment, the company's outstanding common stock will increase from 1.3 million to 35.4 million shares to support its continued increase in ETH holdings.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.