Funding Rates Flagged Crypto Pullback Before $400M Washout: QCP

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 00:30
Fuel
FUEL$0.00647-0.15%

According to QCP’s latest Asia Colour analysis, digital asset markets faced a sharp sell-off, liquidating over $400 million in long positions as bitcoin fell from $118,000 to $115,000 and ether dropped from $4,500 to $4,300, according to analysis by QCP Capital.

Pre-Jackson Hole Jitters Fuel Crypto Liquidation Event

This heavy selling extends the recent drawdown, QCP analysts noted on Monday. Last week, bitcoin ( BTC) fell roughly 5% from all-time highs, accompanied by over $1 billion in liquidations within decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and significant profit-taking.

QCP Capital analysts highlighted that warning signs preceded the drop. Funding rates for bitcoin ( BTC) perpetuals had been trending lower since Friday. Deribit‘s BTC funding rate, consistently above 20% last week, turned negative by Saturday and remained negative despite a slight weekend spot price increase – a pattern similar to one seen before a drop on August 1st.

The firm suggests the overnight washout may reflect traders de-risking portfolios ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium starting Thursday. With spot crypto prices still range-bound, QCP anticipates potential further profit-taking before the event. Options flows now favour puts, signalling expectations for another potential leg down.

Despite the volatility, QCP pointed to continued institutional interest, citing Tokyo-listed Metaplanet adding 775 BTC over the weekend. Given relatively low implied volatility, QCP analysts believe a major breakout is unlikely soon. They expect sideways trading, with dips near $112,000 attracting buyers and rallies toward $120,000 facing selling pressure, at least until Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday.

Thursday’s unexpectedly high Producer Price Index (PPI) reading complicates the Fed’s policy outlook, QCP observed. Markets will scrutinize Powell’s Jackson Hole speech for clues on September policy, contrasting with last year’s easing signals amid a more contentious political backdrop.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking