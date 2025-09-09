Fundstrat CIO Tom Lee Sees Ethereum ‘Supercycle’ As BitMine ETH Holdings Hit 2M, ARK Invest Buys $4.4M BMNR

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/09 16:47
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286-1.37%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57+0.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,345.31+0.66%
ARK
ARK$0.4538+4.85%

Fundstrat CIO Tom Lee said Ethereum is entering a “supercycle” as BitMine Immersion Technologies’ ETH holdings topped 2 million and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought $4.4 million BMNR.

“Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years,” said Lee, who is also Bitmine’s chairman, in a press release. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.”

BitMine shares jumped 4% on news that its ETH treasury stash had crossed 2 million ETH worth and that Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest had added to its BMNR holdings with another buy yesterday.

BMNR shares

BMNR share price (Source: Google Finance)

BitMine Doubles Down On Ethereum Strategy

BitMine is currently the largest Ethereum treasury firm globally. In a Sept. 8 post on X, the company announced that its massive ETH stockpile reached 2,069,443 ETH. 

BitMine holdings announcement

BitMine’s latest holdings (Source: X)

That’s more than double the next biggest ETH treasury firm, SharpLink Gaming, which is chaired by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin. SharpLink currently holds around 837.23K ETH.

With ETH trading at $4,312.22 as of 1:00 a.m. EST, BitMine’s holdings are worth about $8.9 billion. This also makes BitMine the second-largest crypto treasury firm globally, trailing only behind the Michael Saylor-led Strategy with its holdings of 638,460 Bitcoin (BTC) valued at $71.54 billion, according to BiTBO data

BitMine also said that it holds 192 BTC in its reserves, and still has $264 million in cash that it can use to purchase more crypto.

BitMine Makes $20M `Moonshot’ On Eightco

BitMine also announced that it made a $20 million “moonshot” investment in Eightco after that company pivoted to make Sam Altman’s Worldcoin (WLD) its primary treasury reserve asset.

The investment is part of BitMine’s “strategic roadmap,” according to the X thread. 

After Eightco (OCTO) announced its Worldcoin treasury strategy and BitMine disclosed its investment in the company, the price of WLD skyrocketed.

WLD has soared over 39% in the past 24 hours while OCTO shares also went ballistic, skyrocketing over 3,000%. OCTO price chart

OCTO share price (Source: Google Finance)

Year-to-date, OCTO shares are now up more than 1,958%. 

ARK Invest Buys $4.4M BMNR

Amid BitMine’s increased ETH holdings, asset manager ARK Invest disclosed that it had bought 101,950 BitMine shares for about $4.4 million.

ARK Invest's trade updates

ARK Invest latest trade updates (Source: X)

Those purchases were spread across ARK Invest’s three ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 67,700 BitMine shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) acquired 21,890 shares, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) purchased 12,360 BitMine stock.

Combined, those three ETFs currently hold 6.7 million shares in BitMine valued at about $284 million. 

Wood’s firm has been increasing its holdings in BitMine ever since the company started accumulating ETH in April as part of its treasury strategy. BitMine was initially a Bitcoin mining company, but pivoted to an ETH treasury earlier this year. The company then launched its “alchemy of 5%” initiative with the goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply.

ARK Invest’s latest daily trading disclosure also shows the asset manager dumped 43,728 Robinhood (HOOD) shares valued at around $5.13 million. This was after the S&P committee announced that it will add HOOD to the coveted S&P 500 index. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
Worldcoin
WLD$2.045+65.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 12:00
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01081-0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading