Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling, Ether Rising 5X By Year-End

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions. His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets. Market Drivers And Timeline Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets. BitMine Chairman and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said Ethereum is a “truly neutral chain” poised to be Wall Street and the White House’s top choice, predicting a 10–15 year “super cycle.” He expects Bitcoin to reach $200K–$250K and Ethereum $10K–$12K by year-end, with ETH… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 24, 2025 He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers. Lee’s View On Ethereum Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets. That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range. Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions. Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term. Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher. Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels. Related Reading: XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint – Details What To Watch Next According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements. Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say. Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingViewFundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions. His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets. Market Drivers And Timeline Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets. BitMine Chairman and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said Ethereum is a “truly neutral chain” poised to be Wall Street and the White House’s top choice, predicting a 10–15 year “super cycle.” He expects Bitcoin to reach $200K–$250K and Ethereum $10K–$12K by year-end, with ETH… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 24, 2025 He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers. Lee’s View On Ethereum Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets. That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range. Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions. Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term. Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher. Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels. Related Reading: XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint – Details What To Watch Next According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements. Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say. Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingView

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling, Ether Rising 5X By Year-End

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/25 20:30
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000277-3.14%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.546+0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002908-6.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008073-12.02%

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000.

According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions.

His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets.

Market Drivers And Timeline

Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets.

He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers.

Lee’s View On Ethereum

Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets.

That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range.

Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition

Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions.

Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term.

Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call

Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher.

Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels.

What To Watch Next

According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements.

Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say.

Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation