Funtico Sports Launch Brings Fans the Opportunity to Compete for FIFA World Cup '26 RTB Tickets

2025/09/16 23:00
Manchester City Fan
Panama City, Panama, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Funtico, the largest full-stack Web3 gaming platform on Avalanche, announced the launch of Funtico Sports, a new Web3 sports gaming hub. The debut kicks off with the “Road to World Cup ’26 Tournament”, where fans can compete for 20 official FIFA Collect RTBs (Right to Buy Tickets) for the World Cup 2026, alongside a prize pool featuring over 123,456 $TICO tokens and other rewards.

Funtico is the first Web3 gaming platform to secure football fans a direct chance at FIFA World Cup ’26 tickets.

Funtico Sports introduces an entirely new way for users and sports fans to compete for real-world perks. Most notably, users who join the Road to World Cup ’26 Tournament will compete for RTBs for the World Cup 2026, which locks in the ability to buy a ticket directly from FIFA for various World Cup matches. 

Through Funtico Sports, fans can join global competitions by simply purchasing a Fan Ticket using $TICO, without needing advanced blockchain knowledge. The platform has been purpose-built to lower barriers, helping sports fans easily join Web3 gaming tournaments, rewards, and communities.

Publishers and game developers gain direct access to a rapidly growing sports community entering Web3 for the first time. By building and publishing games within this ecosystem, studios can tap into a sizable community with sports passion and digital ownership, loyalty, and monetization opportunities.

The inaugural event brings together competitive gaming, digital ownership, and real-world experiences:

  • 20 Official FIFA Collect RTBs: Covering group stages, Round of 32, and Bronze Finals matches.
  • $123,456 in $TICO Tokens: Distributed among top-performing players.
  • Exclusive Bundles: Special Contender, Challenger, and Champion packs featuring Fan Tickets, vouchers, spins, and platform rewards.
  • Referral System: Built-in incentives for fans to onboard friends, multiplying community growth with $TICO bonuses and multiplier tickets.
  • New Game Launch: A hyper-casual soccer game debuts alongside the tournament, designed to deepen fan engagement

Beyond competitions, Funtico Sports serves as a Publisher-as-a-Service hub for studios aiming to launch sports-themed games. Leveraging Funtico’s infrastructure, developers gain access to cross-game interoperability powered by $TICO, uniting experiences across titles and ensuring seamless connectivity across the ecosystem. Integrated payments in both crypto and fiat make it simple for players worldwide to engage, lowering entry barriers for global adoption. 

Through this launch, Funtico reinforces its mission to onboard millions of new users into Web3, empower developers to create scalable games, and build vibrant communities centered around loyalty, competition, and rewards. Users are invited to join the Road to World Cup ’26 Tournament through purchasing bundles and fan tickets on sports.funtico.com. 

About Funtico

Funtico brings a comprehensive Platform as a service (PaaS) solution for game developers, providing publishing support, reward systems, Web3 integration via API/SDK, tokenomics expertise, and management tools, designed to connect games with a thriving player community.

Disclosure:

⁠This press release does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any digital asset. Recipients should conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions. This offer is not intended for residents of the United States or Canada.

