FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

September, 2025

FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm. This milestone sets the stage for one of the largest community-driven reward distributions.

The $5M giveaway smart contract was designed to power FUNToken’s innovative rewards campaign, where participants can stake, and engage with the ecosystem to unlock their share of a massive prize pool. By undergoing a rigorous audit, FUNToken reinforces its commitment to transparency, security, and trust.

“Security and trust are non-negotiable in Web3,” said a Spokesperson. “CredShields approval ensures our community can participate with confidence, knowing that the smart contract behind this $5M giveaway has been thoroughly reviewed and validated.”

With this audit milestone complete, FUNToken is preparing to roll out the giveaway campaign in the coming weeks, creating unprecedented opportunities for community members to earn rewards as the ecosystem expands.

This audit approval marks another step forward in FUNToken’s mission to build a secure, community-first ecosystem. The $5M giveaway smart contract isn’t just about rewards, it represents FUNToken’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and long-term growth, ensuring every milestone directly benefits the holders and participants who power the network.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is building the next generation of decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure. Backed by a vibrant community and a strong development roadmap, FUNToken is dedicated to creating a tokenized ecosystem that rewards participation, fuels gaming innovation, and drives mainstream Web3 adoption.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.