Funton.ai and Helix Labs Ally to Uncover Multichain Yield Opportunities in DeFi

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 01:50
DeFi
Sleepless AI
purple-and-red-blockchains

Funton.ai is excited to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Helix Labs, taking a significant step for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This partnership aims to introduce alternative ways to empower Funton.ai by bringing multichain yield opportunities to its ecosystem. Through this incentive, the partnership seeks to make Funton.ai more accessible and rewarding for users in the decentralized finance space. 

Funton.ai, an AI-powered platform for decentralized finance, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Helix Labs, is an innovative hub for decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform leverages multichain liquid staking and permissionless exogenous yield to introduce alternative yield liquidity.

Helix Labs Utilizes the Power of EigenFi

EigenFi is the flagship protocol of Helix Labs, lying at the center of this innovation. Through this protocol, Helix Labs aims to enable users to restake Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) like $ADA, $BNB, and $ICP. EigenFi enables these assets to utilize EigenLayer to secure Active Verification Services (AVSs) on Ethereum. At the same time, the protocol encourages assets to mint Liquid restaking Tokens (LRTs).

Through this mechanism, Helix Labs is set to strengthen Ethereum’s security while empowering users to earn yield across multiple chains in the decentralized ecosystem. 

Funton.ai to Introduce Next Level of DeFi Innovation

Funton.ai integrates into Helix Labs’ staking technology to cement its position in the DeFi’s next generation innovation. Funton.ai’s synergy with Helix Labs will open the doors for new opportunities for cross-chain yield generation and liquidity. It further empowers users to go beyond traditional staking and benefit from decentralized liquid staking mechanisms.

This collaboration aims to highlight Funton.ai’s commitment to a future-ready and robust DeFi solution. This innovation will blend perfectly with the growing needs of the crypto community. Funton.ai, by joining forces with Helix Labs, is poised to build momentum. It represents a significant step forward to make a more interconnected and yield-oriented DeFi ecosystem. 

