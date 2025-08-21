Futu Earnings Surge as Crypto Push, Overseas Users Lift Q2 Revenue 70%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:38
Futu Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-based owner of the Moomoo online brokerage platform, posted second-quarter 2025 revenue of US$676.6 million, a 69.7% year-on-year increase that surpassed the US$616 million analysts expected. Net income more than doubled to US$327.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share rose to US$2.45.

Total client assets climbed 68% from a year earlier to US$124.7 billion, while funded accounts grew 41% to 2.88 million and brokerage accounts reached 5.24 million. More than half of funded accounts are now outside Hong Kong, underscoring the company’s push into markets such as Singapore, the United States and Australia.

Trading activity accelerated across asset classes: overall volume hit a record US$457 billion, with U.S. equity turnover accounting for US$343 billion. Cryptocurrency holdings on the platform expanded 43% quarter-on-quarter after Futu rolled out Moomoo Crypto to U.S. customers and broadened digital-asset services in Asia.

The stronger-than-forecast results and continued international growth sent Futu shares up roughly 7% in early U.S. trading.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/futu-earnings-surge-crypto-push-overseas-users-lift-q2-revenue-70-a14ed5c4

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic's Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA's Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto 'pig butchering' scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office said it had filed a…
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
