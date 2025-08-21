Futu Earnings Surge as Crypto Push, Overseas Users Lift Q2 Revenue 70%

Futu Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-based owner of the Moomoo online brokerage platform, posted second-quarter 2025 revenue of US$676.6 million, a 69.7% year-on-year increase that surpassed the US$616 million analysts expected. Net income more than doubled to US$327.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share rose to US$2.45.

Total client assets climbed 68% from a year earlier to US$124.7 billion, while funded accounts grew 41% to 2.88 million and brokerage accounts reached 5.24 million. More than half of funded accounts are now outside Hong Kong, underscoring the company’s push into markets such as Singapore, the United States and Australia.

Trading activity accelerated across asset classes: overall volume hit a record US$457 billion, with U.S. equity turnover accounting for US$343 billion. Cryptocurrency holdings on the platform expanded 43% quarter-on-quarter after Futu rolled out Moomoo Crypto to U.S. customers and broadened digital-asset services in Asia.

The stronger-than-forecast results and continued international growth sent Futu shares up roughly 7% in early U.S. trading.

