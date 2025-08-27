Ga^3in Ventures and Boosty Labs Host Successful Web3 + AI Pitch Competition at ETHGlobal NYC

New York, NY — [August 26th] — The Web3 + AI Pitch Competition, hosted by Ga^3in Ventures and Boosty Labs during ETHGlobal NYC, concluded with resounding success. Founders from across the industry gathered to showcase groundbreaking ideas that merge Web3 innovation with artificial intelligence, underscoring the transformative potential of these technologies.
The competition served as a vital platform for startups to present solutions addressing real-world challenges, while gaining exposure to top investors, industry experts, and partners.
Winner Announcement
Ga^3in Ventures and Boosty Labs proudly congratulated Jaime Schwarz of MRKD.dj, who took home the top prize with his visionary approach to the future of music and DJing.
Finalists and Participants
The competition featured a strong lineup of innovative startups, including:
Support and Recognition
With a $44,000 prize pool, the event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors: Aethir, QuillAudits➡️ Web3 Security 🥷🛡️, CRMchat.ai by Hints, DD.xyz by Webacy, Super Funding AI, and Boosty Labs.
A distinguished panel of judges brought invaluable expertise and feedback to the competition:
Looking Ahead: Boston Blockchain Week
Following the success in New York, Ga^3in Ventures will bring the Web3 + AI Pitch Competition and VC Networkingto Boston Blockchain Week.
About Ga^3in Ventures
Ga^3in Ventures is a leading venture platform dedicated to accelerating startups at the intersection of Web3, AI, and frontier technologies.
About Boosty Labs
Boosty Labs is a premier blockchain development company providing scalable solutions and technical expertise to startups and enterprises worldwide.
📩 For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
