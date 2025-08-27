Ga^3in Ventures and Boosty Labs Host Successful Web3 + AI Pitch Competition at ETHGlobal NYC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:40
RealLink
REAL$0.05727-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017608-9.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1231+3.61%
VinuChain
VC$0.0043-5.49%

New York, NY — [August 26th] — The Web3 + AI Pitch Competition, hosted by Ga^3in Ventures and Boosty Labs during ETHGlobal NYC, concluded with resounding success. Founders from across the industry gathered to showcase groundbreaking ideas that merge Web3 innovation with artificial intelligence, underscoring the transformative potential of these technologies.

The competition served as a vital platform for startups to present solutions addressing real-world challenges, while gaining exposure to top investors, industry experts, and partners.

Winner Announcement

Ga^3in Ventures and Boosty Labs proudly congratulated Jaime Schwarz of MRKD.dj, who took home the top prize with his visionary approach to the future of music and DJing.

Finalists and Participants

The competition featured a strong lineup of innovative startups, including:

Support and Recognition

With a $44,000 prize pool, the event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors: Aethir, QuillAudits➡️ Web3 Security 🥷🛡️, CRMchat.ai by Hints, DD.xyz by Webacy, Super Funding AI, and Boosty Labs.

A distinguished panel of judges brought invaluable expertise and feedback to the competition:

Looking Ahead: Boston Blockchain Week

Following the success in New York, Ga^3in Ventures will bring the Web3 + AI Pitch Competition and VC Networkingto Boston Blockchain Week.

About Ga^3in Ventures

Ga^3in Ventures is a leading venture platform dedicated to accelerating startups at the intersection of Web3, AI, and frontier technologies.

About Boosty Labs

Boosty Labs is a premier blockchain development company providing scalable solutions and technical expertise to startups and enterprises worldwide.

📩 For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ga3in-ventures-and-boosty-labs-host-successful-web3-ai-pitch-competition-at-ethglobal-nyc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0014113-16.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228+3.28%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-6.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Share
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3973+1.33%
THINK Token
THINK$0.019-8.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information