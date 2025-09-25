GAIN malicious issuance and dumping address transfers 500 ETH to Tornado Cash

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Ember, a GAIN malicious issuance and dumping address had transferred 500 ETH ($2.05 million) into Tornado Cash. Previously, 2,955 BNB ($3 million) had been converted into 720.81 ETH via deBridge, a cross-chain bridge, and then transferred to six wallets (on the Ethereum mainnet).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.