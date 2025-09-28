The post Gala Games Launches Special Sale on Town Star Lumberjack House NFT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 26, 2025 21:58 Gala Games offers a limited-time 40% discount on the Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, enhancing gameplay with unique features and benefits. Gala Games has announced a special sale on its Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, offering a 40% discount to players looking to enhance their gaming experience. This limited-time offer is set to run from September 26 to October 3, 2025, according to Gala News. Exclusive Features and Benefits The Lumberjack House NFT is a unique addition to the Town Star game, featuring two lumberjacks who operate at half the usual wage and double the speed. The NFT occupies a 3×3 space and is designed not to cast shade or create dirt, making it an efficient asset for players. Additionally, placing this NFT in a player’s town grants 20 Town Points, which can be used toward Daily Challenges. Significant Price Reduction The special sale reduces the price of the Lumberjack House from $350.99 to $210.59, making it an enticing offer for gamers aiming to optimize their in-game resources. The promotion emphasizes the opportunity to transform a town’s aesthetic while unlocking exclusive in-game advantages. Strategic Gameplay Enhancement The sale presents an opportunity for players to harness the power of the forest within the game, encouraging strategic gameplay that focuses on efficiency rather than exhaustion. This aligns with Gala Games’ ongoing efforts to enhance player engagement through unique and valuable gaming assets. For more details, visit the official Gala News page. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-special-sale-town-star-lumberjack-house-nftThe post Gala Games Launches Special Sale on Town Star Lumberjack House NFT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 26, 2025 21:58 Gala Games offers a limited-time 40% discount on the Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, enhancing gameplay with unique features and benefits. Gala Games has announced a special sale on its Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, offering a 40% discount to players looking to enhance their gaming experience. This limited-time offer is set to run from September 26 to October 3, 2025, according to Gala News. Exclusive Features and Benefits The Lumberjack House NFT is a unique addition to the Town Star game, featuring two lumberjacks who operate at half the usual wage and double the speed. The NFT occupies a 3×3 space and is designed not to cast shade or create dirt, making it an efficient asset for players. Additionally, placing this NFT in a player’s town grants 20 Town Points, which can be used toward Daily Challenges. Significant Price Reduction The special sale reduces the price of the Lumberjack House from $350.99 to $210.59, making it an enticing offer for gamers aiming to optimize their in-game resources. The promotion emphasizes the opportunity to transform a town’s aesthetic while unlocking exclusive in-game advantages. Strategic Gameplay Enhancement The sale presents an opportunity for players to harness the power of the forest within the game, encouraging strategic gameplay that focuses on efficiency rather than exhaustion. This aligns with Gala Games’ ongoing efforts to enhance player engagement through unique and valuable gaming assets. For more details, visit the official Gala News page. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-special-sale-town-star-lumberjack-house-nft

Gala Games Launches Special Sale on Town Star Lumberjack House NFT

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:26
Rebeca Moen
Sep 26, 2025 21:58

Gala Games offers a limited-time 40% discount on the Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, enhancing gameplay with unique features and benefits.





Gala Games has announced a special sale on its Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, offering a 40% discount to players looking to enhance their gaming experience. This limited-time offer is set to run from September 26 to October 3, 2025, according to Gala News.

Exclusive Features and Benefits

The Lumberjack House NFT is a unique addition to the Town Star game, featuring two lumberjacks who operate at half the usual wage and double the speed. The NFT occupies a 3×3 space and is designed not to cast shade or create dirt, making it an efficient asset for players. Additionally, placing this NFT in a player’s town grants 20 Town Points, which can be used toward Daily Challenges.

Significant Price Reduction

The special sale reduces the price of the Lumberjack House from $350.99 to $210.59, making it an enticing offer for gamers aiming to optimize their in-game resources. The promotion emphasizes the opportunity to transform a town’s aesthetic while unlocking exclusive in-game advantages.

Strategic Gameplay Enhancement

The sale presents an opportunity for players to harness the power of the forest within the game, encouraging strategic gameplay that focuses on efficiency rather than exhaustion. This aligns with Gala Games’ ongoing efforts to enhance player engagement through unique and valuable gaming assets.

For more details, visit the official Gala News page.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-special-sale-town-star-lumberjack-house-nft

