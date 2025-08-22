Gala Games Unveils VEXI Broxi Mystery Box with Limited Supply

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:56
Zach Anderson
Aug 22, 2025 07:05

Gala Games introduces the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box, offering 200 units with varied rarity levels, enhancing the upcoming Fitness Fest event. Available from August 21, 2025.





Gala Games has announced the release of the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box, a limited-time offer set to enhance the gaming experience for its community. According to Gala News, this exclusive item will be available starting August 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM PST.

Details of the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box

The VEXI Broxi Mystery Box is a unique offering, featuring Broxi, a character known for his gym enthusiasm and energy. Each box is priced at a base of $109.99 USD, with a discounted rate of $79.99 USD, and only 200 units are available for purchase.

Rarity and Odds

Inside each Mystery Box, buyers will find one VEXI Broxi of a random rarity. The odds of obtaining different rarity levels are as follows: Uncommon (60%), Rare (25%), Epic (10%), and Legendary (5%). This range of possibilities adds an element of surprise and excitement for collectors and players alike.

Broxi’s Role in the Fitness Fest Event

Broxi’s association with the gym makes him a central figure in the anticipated Fitness Fest event. His presence in the game is expected to provide a strategic advantage, enhancing players’ capabilities during the event.

This release is part of Gala Games’ ongoing efforts to engage its community with innovative and engaging content, offering players new ways to interact with the game environment. The introduction of the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box is a testament to Gala Games’ commitment to enriching the player experience with diverse and exclusive items.

