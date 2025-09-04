Galaxy Digital Becomes First Nasdaq Company to Issue Stock Directly on Blockchain

By: Coindoo
2025/09/04 00:46

Superstate, founded last year, operates a platform called Opening Bell, designed to bridge the gap between regulated securities and blockchain markets. Unlike synthetic stock tokens used in the past, these Solana-issued shares represent real Galaxy Digital equity, complete with full shareholder rights. Each transaction updates the company’s official registry in real time, offering instant settlement and compliance at once.

Why Galaxy Is Betting on Tokenization

CEO Mike Novogratz said the goal is to prove that equity can work natively on-chain while maintaining regulatory integrity. He argued that tokenized stock brings features crypto investors take for granted—such as transparency, programmability, and 24/7 transferability—into mainstream finance.

Superstate’s role as an SEC-registered transfer agent ensures that every movement of these tokens is legally recognized ownership. Qualified investors who pass KYC checks can buy and hold the shares directly in their wallets, then transfer them between other verified participants.

A Test Case for the Future of Markets

Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, called the project a sign of “financial markets undergoing a massive upgrade,” highlighting that it’s the first time public company equity has been updated instantly on a blockchain.

Galaxy, which listed on Nasdaq in May under the ticker GLXY, hinted at tokenization plans earlier this year. The firm and Superstate are now exploring how automated market makers could eventually provide liquidity for tokenized public stocks, tying directly into ongoing SEC innovation projects.

This experiment may be just one company’s equity for now, but it sets a precedent: Wall Street shares can exist fully on-chain, and the technology is ready to scale.

