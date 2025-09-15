Galaxy Digital Buys 1.2M Solana as $SOL Faces Major Breakout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 18:08
NEAR
NEAR$2.633-3.16%
Solana
SOL$237.7-3.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1256-2.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017039-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.15987-3.01%

Key Insights:

  • Galaxy Digital buys 1.2M Solana tokens, totaling $306 million in 24 hours.
  • $SOL tests $240-$250 resistance level, with potential for breakout after months of consolidation.
  • Analysts predict Solana could reach $400 by Q4 if it breaks the current resistance zone.
Galaxy Digital Buys 1.2M Solana as $SOL Faces Major Breakout Resistance

Galaxy Digital has added another large amount of Solana (SOL) to its holdings. The move comes as the token tests a key price zone that has held for months. Solana is trading near a critical resistance level that some analysts say could define its next price direction.

Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Purchases

According to the Lookonchain platform, which tracks on-chain movements, Galaxy Digital has purchased 1.2 million Solana (SOL) tokens worth around $306 million within the past 24 hours. 

This adds to the firm’s larger buying trend, which has acquired nearly 6.5 million SOL over the last five days, totaling approximately $1.55 billion.

These transactions suggest Galaxy Digital’s ongoing involvement in large-scale digital asset strategies. The buying spree may also reflect confidence in Solana’s network or price potential. 

Long-Term Resistance Level Approaches with a Breakout Potential

However, Solana is currently testing a price range between $240 and $250, which has acted as a strong resistance area since 2021. Technical analysts note that Solana has bounced off a multi-year ascending trendline several times since 2021. 

Now, it is again near a key resistance level that could define its short-term and long-term path. As of press time, the price of SOL is $236.78, showing a decrease of 3.96% over the last 24 hours. The daily trading volume has reached over $9 billion.

Resistance Level | Source: X

Crypto analyst Mr. APE, aka GEM Hunter, notes that $SOL is about to make a generational breakout. He points out that the token is testing multi-month resistance and adds that a confirmed monthly breakout could trigger an explosive move.

Market Conditions Remain Volatile

Market watchers believe that a confirmed breakout could lead to new price levels, with deg_ape aiming for at least $400 in the chart by Q4.

While investor interest is growing, Solana’s price remains volatile, with recent movements showing sharp gains and quick corrections. Large purchases by firms like Galaxy Digital often draw attention but can also cause price swings.

As Solana nears the $240–$250 resistance zone, traders are watching closely for any confirmed breakout or reversal. Short-term price changes could depend on broader market trends and how Solana performs at this technical level.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/galaxy-digital-buys-1-2m-solana/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30601-7.07%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5288-5.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,905.88-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017038-0.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

Nemo Protocol, the Sui-based DeFi platform recently exploited for $2.6 million, has announced a compensation program that will reimburse affected users. As part of ongoing efforts to reimburse victims, the Nemo protocol team has unveiled a three-step recovery path. The…
SUI
SUI$3.5288-5.34%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012733-24.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001692-4.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 18:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction

London Stock Exchange launches blockchain private equity platform, completes first transaction